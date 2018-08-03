main article image
Crew Dragon’s 2015 pad abort test (SpaceX)

NASA Predicts SpaceX Will Be Ready to Take Humans to Space by April 2019

But that's actually bad news for NASA.

KRISTIN HOUSER, FUTURISM
3 AUG 2018
 

NASA wants to stop relying on Russia to get American astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS). And little by little, SpaceX is making that happen.

Back in 2014, the US agreed to pay Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX US$2.6 billion for a spacecraft that could carry the nation's astronauts into orbit. It struck the same deal with Boeing, to the tune of U$4.2 billion.

 

Since then, both projects have repeatedly delayed their launch dates. But we might finally have some that are definite (or, you know, as definite as these things can be).

On Thursday, NASA announced that SpaceX's Crew Dragon (its spacecraft designed to transport astronauts) will be ready for an uncrewed test in November 2018 and a crewed test in April 2019.

Boeing's comparable CST-100 Starliner, meanwhile, will be ready for an uncrewed test in late 2018/early 2019 and a crewed test in mid-2019, according to NASA.

Following the crewed tests, each craft will undergo NASA's certification process. If those go well, the crafts can then achieve their primary purpose: transport US astronauts to the ISS.

This delayed time-frame isn't entirely unexpected.

In July, the Government Accounting Office (GAO), an independent agency that investigates federal spending for Congress, released a report predicting that SpaceX would complete its certification process in February 2020; Boeing is likely to wrap it up a month earlier.

So, these dates aren't surprising, but they also aren't good news.

NASA astronauts currently hitch rides to the ISS aboard Russia's Soyuz spacecraft, but that contract ends in November 2019.

That means NASA could find itself without any way to get astronauts to or from the ISS between November 2019 and whenever the SpaceX and Boeing craft are finally ready - that is, unless something happens to somehow move these launch dates up.

This article was originally published by Futurism. Read the original article.

 

More From ScienceAlert

ScienceAlert Deal: Master Raspberry Pi Electronics for a fraction of the price
ScienceAlert Deal: Master Raspberry Pi Electronics For a Fraction of The Price

Get started now!

42 minutes ago
The CDC is pleading - stop washing and reusing your condoms!
The CDC Is Pleading - Stop Washing And Reusing Your Condoms!

WHAT THE HELL.

46 minutes ago
There is an absolutely gigantic rogue planet wandering our galactic neighbourhood
There Is an Absolutely Gigantic Rogue Planet Wandering Our Galactic Neighbourhood

It can teach us so much.

1 hour ago
LIDAR shown to be a powerful new tool in the hunt for missing murder victims
LIDAR Shown to Be a Powerful New Tool in The Hunt For Missing Murder Victims

Revealing the unseen.

2 hours ago
Superbugs are growing more resistant to hand sanitizer, scientists warn
Superbugs Are Growing More Resistant to Hand Sanitizer, Scientists Warn

Even alcohol isn't foolproof.

2 hours ago
Scientists have identified that earthquakes can trigger tremors a world away
Scientists Have Identified That Earthquakes Can Trigger Tremors a World Away

Up to three days later.

5 hours ago
Stop what you're doing and watch meteoroids slamming into the Moon
Stop What You're Doing And Watch Meteoroids Slamming Into The Moon

FLASH! BOOM!

6 hours ago
 
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE