main article image
(JudsonCastro/iStock)

Stick Insects Have a Bizarre Way to 'Survive' Being Eaten

This could explain why they've spread around the planet.

CARLY CASSELLA
30 MAY 2018
 

Spreading your genes through procreation is a biological imperative, and for most animals, this requires, well, staying alive to actually produce babies.

Not so for the wily stick insect! Scientists have now discovered that even if a stick insect is eaten by a bird, it still has a second chance at producing offspring post mortem.

 

A team led by researchers from Kobe University found that when a stick insect is swallowed by a bird, the hard-shelled eggs nestled within the insect's body can travel through the bird's digestive tract and out the other end without damage.

Warm and cosy within the bird excrement, the eggs may even be able to hatch, birthing a new stick insect far away from its relatives.

bird graphic final(Kobe University)

If this sounds familiar, it's because many plants do this with seeds. And now it turns out that stick insects don't just look like plants, they also travel like plants.

Similar to stick insects, plants aren't known for their ability to traverse great distances, which means they have to rely on something else to distribute their seeds.

For many plants, this mean relying on animals, which eat the plant's fruit and then later poop the seeds out intact thanks to their hard shell casing.

The stick insect's bizarre form of gene flow is made possible by another unusual characteristic. Female stick insects are parthenogenic, which means that they can produce viable eggs without the need for fertilisation.

 

When researchers fed eggs from three species of stick insects to a brown-eared bulbul bird (a common predator), they found between 5 and 20 percent of the eggs were excreted unharmed. Afterwards, one of the insect eggs successfully hatched in the bird excrement.

The researchers note that this may not be the most frequent way stick insects get their eggs to be dispersed, as only a small percentage of the fully developed eggs in a female's stomach would end up intact - but they say it's important for the species nonetheless.

Even if it's not the dominant way for stick insects to spread their genes, it has allowed them to turn death into a remarkable opportunity.

If stick insect eggs are hardy enough to survive a trip through a bird's digestive tract, if they are viable without fertilisation, and if the insect born from these eggs can fend for itself, theoretically, they can be dispersed as far as their predators can fly.

The researchers hypothesise that being eaten by birds is one of the ways that stick insects have so successfully expanded their habitat. By hitching a ride from their avian predators, stick insects have been able to hop across islands and spread to remote corners of the globe.

 

In fact, stick insects are so ubiquitous, they are currently found on every continent except Antarctica.

"Our next step is analysing the genetic structure of stick insects," said one of the team, biologist Kenji Suetsugu.

"Based on this we'd like to investigate whether similar genetic structure of stick insects can be found along birds' migration flight paths, and whether there are genetic similarities between stick insects and plants that rely on birds for seed distribution."

With this information, the researchers will be able to track how bird dispersal has impacted the distribution and gene flow of stick insects.

The study has been published in the journal Ecology.

 

More From ScienceAlert

Japanese whalers killed 333 minke whales this year, in the name of 'research'
Japanese Whalers Killed 333 Minke Whales This Year, in The Name of 'Research'

122 of them were pregnant.

2 hours ago
Most of your vitamin supplements really are useless, says huge new study
Most of Your Vitamin Supplements Really Are Useless, Says Huge New Study

Don't waste your money.

4 hours ago
Manhattanhenge is about to happen in New York. Here's what you need to know
Manhattanhenge Is About to Happen in New York. Here's What You Need to Know

So beautiful!

4 hours ago
Authorities are warning people it's not OK to roast marshmallows over Hawaii's volcano
Authorities Are Warning People It's Not OK to Roast Marshmallows Over Hawaii's Volcano

Please don't troll the geologists.

4 hours ago
Top scientists have answered the weirdest space questions, and it's epic
Top Scientists Have Answered The Weirdest Space Questions, And It's Epic

Ever heard of white holes?

6 hours ago
Here's why a tomato is actually both a fruit and vegetable
Here's Why a Tomato Is Actually Both a Fruit And Vegetable

Something to settle at your next dinner party!

6 hours ago
You have a 'second brain', and we now know how it makes you poop
You Have a 'Second Brain', And We Now Know How It Makes You Poop

Think twice before going to the bathroom.

12 hours ago
 
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE