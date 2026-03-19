The passage of time may be linear, but the course of human aging is not.

Rather than a gradual transition, your life staggers and lurches through the rapid growth of childhood and the plateau of early adulthood, to an acceleration in aging as the decades progress.

A study identified a turning point at which that acceleration typically occurs: around age 50.

After this time, the trajectory at which your tissues and organs age is steeper than the decades preceding, according to a study of proteins in human bodies across a wide range of adult ages – and your veins are among the fastest to decline.

"Based on aging-associated protein changes, we developed tissue-specific proteomic age clocks and characterized organ-level aging trajectories," writes a team led by scientists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in their paper published in 2025.

"Temporal analysis revealed an aging inflection around age 50, with blood vessels being a tissue that ages early and is markedly susceptible to aging."

Watch the video below for a summary:

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Humans have a remarkably long lifespan compared to most other mammals, but it comes with some costs. One is a decline in organ function, leading to an increased risk of chronic disease as the years mount.

We don't have a very good understanding of the patterns of aging in individual organs, so the team investigated how proteins in different tissues change over time.

"Our findings lay the groundwork for a systems-level understanding of human aging through the lens of proteins," the researchers write.

They collected tissue samples from a total of 76 organ donors between the ages of 14 and 68 who had died of accidental traumatic brain injury. They also obtained blood samples.

The 516 samples – from 13 different tissues – covered seven of the body's systems: cardiovascular (heart and aorta), digestive (liver, pancreas, and intestine), immune (spleen and lymph node), endocrine (adrenal gland and white adipose), respiratory (lung), integumentary (skin), and musculoskeletal (muscle).

The team constructed a catalogue of the proteins found in these systems, taking careful note of how their levels changed as the ages of the donors increased.

"We identified tissue-enriched and tissue-enhanced proteins," they write, "as well as those common across tissues, which are vital for basic housekeeping functions in biology."

The researchers compared their findings to a database of diseases and their associated genes, and found that expressions of 48 disease-related proteins increased with age.

These included cardiovascular conditions, tissue fibrosis, fatty liver disease, and liver-related tumors.

The most stark changes occurred between the ages of 45 and 55, the researchers found.

It's at this point that many tissues undergo substantial proteomic remodeling, with the most marked changes occurring in the aorta – demonstrating a strong susceptibility to aging.

The spleen also showed sustained change, as did the pancreas – an abdominal organ responsible for producing enzymes and hormones our bodies use to break down and absorb nutrients in our food.

To test their findings, the researchers isolated a protein associated with aging in the aortas of mice, and injected it into young mice to observe the results.

Animals treated with the protein had reduced physical performance, decreased grip strength, lower endurance, and lower balance and coordination compared to non-treated mice. They also had prominent markers of vascular aging.

Muscle strength, especially hand grip strength, impacts our ability to manage age-related diseases and injuries, and 2024 research from Finland suggests genetic factors that affect muscle strength might play a role in healthy aging.

Previous work by a US team showed another two peaks in aging, at around 44, and again at around 60.

In that study, the first peak showed changes in molecules related to the metabolism of lipids, caffeine, and alcohol, as well as cardiovascular disease, and dysfunctions in skin and muscle.

The second peak was associated with carbohydrate and caffeine metabolism, cardiovascular disease, skin and muscle, immune regulation, and kidney function.

Related: Popular Anti-Aging Supplement May Fuel Cancer Growth – Here's Why

The findings in this 2025 paper suggest that human aging is a complicated, step-wise process involving different systems.

Working out how aging is going to affect specific parts of the body at specific times could help develop medical interventions to make the process easier.

"Our study is poised to construct a comprehensive multi-tissue proteomic atlas spanning 50 years of the entire human aging process, elucidating the mechanisms behind proteostasis imbalance in aged organs and revealing both universal and tissue-specific aging patterns," the authors write.

"These insights may facilitate the development of targeted interventions for aging and age-related diseases, paving the way to improve the health of older adults."

The research was published in Cell.

An earlier version of this article was published in July 2025.