As a massive, prolonged heat dome settles across much of the United States, experts are concerned that extreme heat events like this are not taken seriously enough.

Of all weather-related hazards in the United States, extreme heat is the deadliest, and about half of Americans are being exposed to it across the 4th of July weekend.

Research shows heat domes are becoming more common in North America, and will continue to do so as climate change is amplified. They expose people to increasingly dangerous and prolonged levels of heat that are lethal to some, and make many more people sick.

Between 1999 and 2023, there were 21,518 deaths in the US recorded with heat as the underlying or contributing cause of death.

A record-breaking heat dome in 2021 – similar to the one looming over the East Coast currently – resulted in a massive surge in emergency department visits and unplanned hospitalizations.

frameborder="0″ allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Scientists and public health experts are concerned that governments are not acting fast enough to protect people from these risks, placing pressure on an already-strained healthcare system.

Juanita Constible is a senior advocate at the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) in the United States.

"Many communities are simply not prepared for these temperatures, although many have worked hard in recent years to be more prepared," she told ScienceAlert.

"Unfortunately, this heat wave is colliding with an affordability crisis, increased strain on utilities from power- and water-hungry data centers, and a pullback of federal support and funding for emergency preparedness and response."

This dangerous intersection of conditions, she wrote in an NRDC blog post in March, "will almost certainly increase the risk of heat-related illness, death, and economic harm."

Research published in Nature Communications last year raised similar alarm bells.

The research, led by Yale School of the Environment climate scientist Jennifer Marlon and data scientist Nicolas Begotka, found a substantial mismatch between public perception of the risks, and the real deal.

This was especially true of people in Appalachia, where some of the worst effects of the ongoing heat dome are forecast to occur across the coming days.

"Across most of the country, particularly in northern and eastern regions, public risk perceptions remain low despite increasing temperatures," the researchers explained in their paper.

"The stronger correlation in the South suggests that residents' experiential knowledge aligns better with heat vulnerability, while patterns in the Northeast indicate fundamental disconnects between scientific assessments and public understanding."

Communities' historic experiences of extreme heat – or lack thereof – seem to be playing a role, with historically cooler states being caught somewhat off-guard by the drastically changing climate.

Older people especially tended to underestimate the risks of extreme heat, which is particularly concerning given how vulnerable they are to heat-related illness and death.

Older people tend to sweat less, are more reliant on medications, and may struggle to adequately cool their space if their mobility is limited.

"Many people also still equate heat with summer fun – or something that simply must be endured – rather than a potentially deadly threat," Constible said.

Related: Here Are 6 Science-Backed Ways to Keep Buildings Cool Without Air Conditioning

She is particularly concerned for the people who must continue to work outdoors through these extreme conditions.

"Many businesses across the US don't take the safety of their staff seriously enough when it comes to heat… [I] can't tell you how many stories I've encountered about workers denied basic protections such as water and training to identify heat-related symptoms," she told ScienceAlert.

"Most workers in the US do not enjoy specific, enforceable protections from heat… Having said that, most US employers are required by law to provide 'safe and healthful working conditions' for their employees, meaning that workers have the right to lodge formal complaints about dangerous heat conditions."

This article was fact-checked by Michael Irving and edited by Fiona MacDonald. While we pride ourselves on our process, we are only human. If you spot a mistake, please let us know.