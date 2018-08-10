The ISS Is Actually a Claustrophobe's Nightmare – This Video Shows You Why

We all know that the International Space Station (ISS) is not a huge space. It's no palace, but there's six people living on it right now, so it has to be at least liveable, right?

Well, you might not agree after you see this insane video by Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, who took YouTube through the longest route on the ISS.

The video is only a minute and a half if that gives you any clues to how long the longest route actually is, but what's even worse is just how tight some of the squeezes are to get from room to room.

By the way, if your Russian is a little rusty, the captions will translate what Artemyev is saying in English.

He begins in the furthest corner on the space station, the Japanese storage module. First they fly through there, and it's not too bad, despite the large number of wires and cords everywhere. You could kinda get used to that.

Then there's the main section of the ISS – where astronauts live, work out, and do most of life's essential functions.

Next we pass the cafeteria, and then suddenly we're travelling through a tiny hole to get into the Russian part of the station. This contains both another storage module and a service module.

And then, what feels like only seconds after it begun, they end up in the tightly confined cargo hold, and the shortest tour in existence is over.

So, there you have it. As cool as being an astronaut or cosmonaut might be, you have to agree that the space looks a little cramped.

But if you think that's bad, you really don't want to know about the horrors of the ISS toilet.