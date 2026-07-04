Long Before The Incas, Another Empire Ruled The Andes. We're Only Now Piecing Together Who They Were

The mysterious Inca Empire is a source of endless fascination to many, representing the largest and most elaborate society of pre-Columbian America.

But long before the west coast of South America was ruled by the Incas, an even more enigmatic society inhabited the Andes, and we're still finding fragments of their ancient story today.

This older empire was called the Tiwanaku polity (previously known as the Tiwanaku state). At their peak, they may have only numbered 10,000 to 20,000 people.

What scarce details we do know about the Tiwanaku polity come from archaeological finds, uncovering a trail of clues about the Tiwanaku people and their long-gone culture.

A major piece of the puzzle came in 2019.

A diver with a bowl recovered from the Tiwanaku site. (Teddy Seguin)

During an archaeological dive and excavation in the waters of the Khoa Reef, near the Island of the Sun in Bolivia's Lake Titicaca, researchers found submerged evidence of ritual offerings made to supernatural deities – suggesting religion existed in this part of the world far earlier than we thought.

"People often associate the Island of the Sun with the Incas because it was an important pilgrimage location for them and because they left behind numerous ceremonial buildings and offerings on and around this island," explained anthropologist Jose Capriles from Pennsylvania State University in 2019 when the team unveiled their discoveries, detailed in a paper published in PNAS.

"Our research shows that the Tiwanaku people, who developed in Lake Titicaca between 500 and 1100 CE, were the first people to offer items of value to religious deities in the area."

A researcher diving at the Tiwanaku site. (Teddy Seguin)

Capriles and his team used sonar and underwater 3D photogrammetry to scan and map the reef during a 19-day research visit to Lake Titicaca in 2013.

Dredging the sediment in the lake, they found puma-shaped incense burners, with fragments of charcoal present on the excavated deposits, and a number of gold, shell, and stone ornaments.

The puma is thought to have been an important religious symbol for the Tiwanaku, and a rayed-face motif depicted on two gold medallions suggests that the offerings were intended to explicitly address the main mythical figure in their religious iconography, sometimes called Viracocha.

A researcher diving at the Tiwanaku site. (Teddy Seguin)

Interestingly, the researchers say these offering pieces – dated to sometime between the 8th and 10th centuries CE – didn't find their way into the lake by accident, but look like they were designed to be submerged.

"The presence of anchors near the offerings suggests that officiating authorities may have deposited the offerings during rituals held from boats," said Capriles.

Amidst the dredging, the researchers also found evidence of fish, amphibian, and bird bones, which the team says were likely deposited naturally within this submerged ecosystem.

Artifacts uncovered at the Tiwanaku site. (Teddy Seguin)

But one animal in the mix is not like the others.

The bones of four young llamas were also discovered: animals who were thought to be killed at or near the site, then interred in the lake as sacrificial offerings in the ancient ritual.

While we can't know for sure exactly what these long-ago acts of offering signified to the Tiwanaku people who practiced and observed the ceremony, the fact that such elaborate rites were performed at all tells us more about the state and sophistication of the Tiwanaku state.

Related: Mysterious Inca Data System Extended Further Than We Thought

"More than a mere cult in an extreme location, the ceremonies at Khoa reflect a complex interaction of being situated at the center of the lake while being carried out by a small elite group," the authors explained in their paper.

"They also emphasize the display of powerful forces, as the dissemination of rituals focused on the representation of a rayed-faced deity and smoke-gusting pumas, the sacrifice of juvenile llamas, and the conspicuous disposal of wealth."

Layers of data enabled the team to create this digital reconstruction of the temple. (José Capriles/Penn State. CC BY-NC-ND 4.0)

The researchers think these symbolic gestures are all keystones of an emerging complex society – one that might have been expanding and reaching out, maybe seeking to cooperate with other groups in the Andean region and beyond.

A subsequent analysis by some of the same researchers examined a number of the artifacts found at the lake site.

Last year, researchers uncovered another great archaeological find tied to the Tiwanaku people, finding evidence of a massive temple left behind by the enigmatic society.

Named Palaspata by local Indigenous farmers, the ruined temple was perched on a Bolivian hilltop 215 km (about 134 miles) southeast of the center of the Tiwanaku archaeological site.

The team behind the discovery, also led by Capriles, suspects the temple was an important strategic site for the Tiwanaku, located at the nexus of three main trade routes that connected the society to important ecosystem resources.

The Lake Titicaca dive findings were reported in PNAS, and the temple research is detailed in Antiquity.

This article was fact-checked and edited by Rebecca Dyer. While we pride ourselves on our process, we are only human. If you spot a mistake, please let us know.