main article image
(Nature Communications/Maria E. McNamara et al.)

The Oldest Known Dandruff Has Been Discovered in a 125-Million-Year-Old Fossil

Can you guess where it's from?

JACINTA BOWLER
28 MAY 2018
 

When you think of animals with dandruff, dinosaurs probably aren't the first creature that would come to mind.

But palaeontologists have recently discovered the oldest dandruff ever found - on a dinosaur fossil. It's from a small feathered dino from a staggering 125 million years ago.

 

Although this might seem like a weird thing to look out for, it actually has huge implications for what we know about how feathered dinosaurs shed their skin.

"The fossil cells are preserved with incredible detail – right down to the level of nanoscale keratin fibrils," said one of the team, palaeobiologist  Maria McNamara from University College Cork in Ireland.

"What's remarkable is that the fossil dandruff is almost identical to that in modern birds – even the spiral twisting of individual fibres is still visible," 

The team looked at three fossils - Microraptor, Beipiaosaurus and Sinornithosaurus, and found dandruff in all three of them. 

The Microraptor was the oldest fossil at 125 million years – giving it the crown of world's oldest dandruff, at least for the moment.

"This is the only ever reported fossil dandruff of any kind, so far as I am aware. So, the first from a dinosaur, the oldest and the first from any fossil," palaeontologist Mike Benton, from the University of Bristol, told AAP.

The team suggests that this type of dandruff came to exist in the late, middle Jurassic period, in a time when many other skin features were also evolving.

 

"There was a burst of evolution of feathered dinosaurs and birds at this time, and it's exciting to see evidence that the skin of early birds and dinosaurs was evolving rapidly in response to bearing feathers," McNamara added.

Although you might not think that dandruff is a skin advantage, it is as in important part of the cell regulation of this large organ. Just like modern dandruff, the 125 million year old stuff is made of corneocytes, a type of tough cell which contains lots of the protein keratin.

Corneocytes are regularly replaced by shedding, and they are an essential part of the skin barrier.

However, unlike the modern dandruff in birds, which have loose keratin, the keratin in these corneocytes was packed tight. This difference in structure means the skin of these fossilised dinosaurs wasn't as effective at evaporative cooling as modern bird skin.

The researchers believe this is because these dinosaurs didn't get as warm as modern birds, which suggests they may not have evolved the ability to fly yet, as the strenuous activity would have produced a lot of heat.

"It's unusual to be able to study the skin of a dinosaur, and the fact this is dandruff, proves the dinosaur was not shedding its whole skin like a modern lizard or snake, but losing skin fragments from between its feathers," said Benton.

The research has been published in Nature Communications.

 

More From ScienceAlert

A mystery animal shot in Montana has confused wolf experts, but werewolf? Really?
A Mystery Animal Shot in Montana Has Confused Wolf Experts, But Werewolf? Really?

And by the way, dire wolves are extinct.

3 hours ago
Amazon's Alexa recorded a private conversation and sent it to a random person
Amazon's Alexa Recorded a Private Conversation And Sent It to a Random Person

So this is how nightmares come true.

3 hours ago
These 10 questions are used to test the US public's knowledge of science. How many can you answer?
These 10 Questions Are Used to Test The US Public's Knowledge of Science. How Many Can You Answer?

See how America compares to other countries.

3 hours ago
Huge mountain ranges have been discovered deep under Antarctica's ice
Huge Mountain Ranges Have Been Discovered Deep Under Antarctica's Ice

This could be a massive problem.

4 hours ago
ScienceAlert Deal: This Eco-Friendly AC Will Keep You Cool All Summer
ScienceAlert Deal: This Eco-Friendly AC Will Keep You Cool All Summer

Without breaking the bank.

5 hours ago
Five common myths about volcanoes
Five Common Myths About Volcanoes

No, they can't be 'overdue'.

18 hours ago
Traffic jam mathematics could help us predict some critical weather patterns
Traffic Jam Mathematics Could Help Us Predict Some Critical Weather Patterns

The sky has its own traffic problems.

18 hours ago
 
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE