Dmitry Elagin/Shutterstock

These Are The Hardest Words to Spell in Health And Science

Ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid anyone?

LAURA HELMUTH, WASHINGTON POST
27 MAY 2017
 

There are a lot of weird words you learn to pronounce and spell if you pay much attention to health, science and the environment. By the time Iceland's spectacular volcanic eruption simmered down in 2010, for instance, "Eyjafjallajokull" was as familiar as "Mount Etna".

You should hear "Papahanaumokuakea" roll off the tongue of Juliet Eilperin, who has been reporting on the Hawaiian marine national monument for years.

 

I asked David Fahrenthold, who covered science at The Washington Post before he moved on to less inspiring subjects, what his favorite tricky science word was, and he immediately said "pycnocline," which sounds like "picnic line" and refers to a layer of the ocean.

I hadn't heard that word before - and that's the best part about being involved in research in any way, as a scientist, clinician, journalist or reader. You're always learning new things.

When Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was elected the next director general of the World Health Organisation on Tuesday, I edited a story about him by health reporter Lena Sun.

I double-checked her spelling of his name (it was correct) and had a premonition: At some point, the world is going to have a global health emergency so dire and lasting that reporters everywhere, in the course of covering the disaster, will learn how to spell "Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus" without checking.

I pointed this out on Twitter and listed some of my favorite weird science words, and then Bethany Brookshire, who writes for Science News, started a science spelling bee challenge: What's the most annoying science word you've had to spell, and what does it mean?

The responses were fabulous. A lot of people say they trip over "ophthalmologist." Have you ever really looked at that word? It's ridiculous.

Chemists had a lot to complain about.

And so did people who study parasites or pretty much anything with Latin names. Taxonomy is hard.

Medical terms can be quite tricky. I checked: He didn't make this one up.

The thread is full of unexpected delights. Did you know that some beetles have fluorescent sperm? Isn't nature grand?

Anyway, this is what science-philic goofballs do on Twitter all day. The spelling bee is still going on, so please share your favorites with the hashtag #scispellingbee. Feel free to be as pedantic as you like.

2017 © The Washington Post

This article was originally published by The Washington Post.

 

More From ScienceAlert

NASA watched a wave of ice bend the Earth's crust
NASA Watched a Wave of Ice Bend The Earth's Crust

A new way to lose ice.

1 hour ago
This failed supernova might have given us our first look at the birth of a black hole
This Failed Supernova Might Have Given Us Our First Look at The Birth of a Black Hole

The whisper of death.

4 hours ago
Climate change is keeping Americans awake at night. Literally.
Climate Change Is Keeping Americans Awake at Night. Literally.

It's time to rise.

1 hour ago
The death rate from Alzheimer's disease has increased 55% over 15 years
The Death Rate From Alzheimer's Disease Has Increased 55% Over 15 Years

It's showing an important problem.

2 minutes ago
The US Library of Congress just put 25 million records online, free of charge
The US Library of Congress Just Put 25 Million Records Online, Free of Charge

Set the knowledge free.

4 hours ago
Not So Unique? A Key Feature of the Human Brain Has Just Been Found in Monkeys
Not So Unique? A Key Feature of the Human Brain Has Just Been Found in Monkeys

What makes us human?

22 hours ago
Scientists are using century-old tumours to study rare childhood cancers
Scientists Are Using Century-Old Tumours to Study Rare Childhood Cancers

Finding new clues in old tumours.

12 minutes ago
 
  LOAD MORE