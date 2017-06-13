Special Offer: The World's Fastest VPN Is One of The Best to Protect You Online

Ollyy/Shutterstock

SCIENCEALERT STAFF
13 JUN 2017
 

With as many as 25 percent of the internet using a VPN, it's become an important part of internet security.

VPN stands for virtual private network, and it works to keep your activity hidden when browsing, emailing, or transmitting any other private data you don't want people snooping around in.

But with so many options out there, how do you know which one is the best to purchase – for price and functionality?

We've joined forces with Stack Commerce to bring you one of the best-selling (and fastest) VPNs on the market – PureVPN.

It will allow you to connect up to 5 of your devices, all at top speeds, and will keep you protected using over 500 servers in 141 countries. That's one of the best networks of any VPN on the market.

This VPN is currently one of the fastest in the world - and they also have a Zero Log policy, so not even PureVPN themselves will have a trail of your online activity.

This week we're offering a Lifetime VPN subscription for only US$89 – giving you years of privacy and security via ScienceAlert Academy.

Check it out here.

Price: US$89

This is a promotional ScienceAlert Academy post, in partnership with StackCommerce. We carefully vet all courses and products to make sure they're relevant to our readers, and make a share in the profits of any sales. 

