This Flat-Earther Has Failed to Launch His Rocket Again And Now We're Almost Sorry For Him

When NASA, pretty much every scientist, and all of the available evidence doesn't convince you that we are on a globular planet, apparently the only thing to try is to leave Earth to find out for yourself.

But Mike Hughes, the infamous flat-Earth conspiracy theorist, is currently Earth-bound for at least a little bit longer.

If you haven't been following this crazy saga, you are in for a treat.

Hughes came onto the scene back in late 2017 when he was about to launch his homemade rocket. His aim was to launch himself around 550 metres (1,800 feet) into the air, travel 1.6 kilometres (1 mile), and then parachute out of the flying wreckage.

Intended as a publicity stunt, this was supposed to be the first step in his project to build a rocket and launch himself way up into the atmosphere to take photographic evidence of our flat home planet.

We're assuming no one has been able to convince him that he'd get the same view by simply strapping a camera to a high-altitude balloon.

"They have not put a man in space yet," Hughes said in a 2016 Kickstarter video.

"There are 20 different space agencies here in America, and I'm the last person that's put a man in a rocket and launched it."

But alas – Hughes has been plagued with issue after issue trying to get the stunt off the ground.

First, there was the alleged problem with getting government permission to conduct the flight on public land.

"It's still happening. We're just moving it three miles down the road," Hughes told The Washington Post.

"This is what happens anytime you have to deal with any kind of government agency."

In January this year, he was all geared up for another attempt, in a brand new green rocket with "Flat Earth" emblazoned across the side.

However, on February 3, the day for take-off, Hughes strapped himself to his rocket, but never left the ground.

In interview footage uploaded to YouTube, Hughes claims that the failure was due to a faulty plunger or blown o-ring.

In that same video, Hughes also states that the launch could still happen in the next few days, but notes that he has to be in court on Tuesday because he's suing a number of Californian officials, including the governor of California, Jerry Brown.

There's an 11 minute livestream recording of the event, but if you're looking for something more wholesome, check out this amazing video of Giles Academy students in Old Leake, England, doing their own experiment to show just how beautiful Earth actually is.