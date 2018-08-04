main article image
Voxy

Which Languages Are Hardest to Learn? This Infographic Has Your Answer

Want to learn a new language? Choose your level.

FIONA MACDONALD
4 AUG 2018
 

Just in case you're thinking of taking up a second language soon, language-learning website Voxy put together this handy infographic breaking down which languages are hardest for English speakers to learn.

 

Compiled using information from multiple sources, including the Foreign Service Institute of the US Department of State, the infographic breaks down the amount of time it generally takes English speakers to pick up foreign languages.

You can see a bigger version here.

Hard-Languages-To-Learn 0 1

According to the data, most western European languages are classified as easy to learn - with English speakers estimated to achieve proficiency in around 600 class hours (or 24 weeks).

Russian, Hindi, Thai, Polish and Greek, on the other hand, take around 44 weeks to learn, while the hardest languages, which include Japanese, Korean, Chinese and Arabic, can take more than a year and a half to reach proficiency in.

But even though it can be hard work, science has shown that learning a second language at any age slows down mental decline, and scientists have also worked out exactly how it changes your brain.

What are you waiting for?

An earlier version of this article was published December 2017.

 

More From ScienceAlert

US FDA announces almond milk recall after contamination with actual dairy milk
US FDA Announces Almond Milk Recall After Contamination With Actual Dairy Milk

Ooops.

1 hour ago
Real 'superfoods' science says you should be eating more of
Real 'Superfoods' Science Says You Should Be Eating More Of

Amazingly healthy options.

2 hours ago
Human's just created the coldest spot in space - here's why
Human's Just Created The Coldest Spot in Space - Here's Why

The path toward a Theory of Everything?

4 hours ago
Science says there's one way to know if someone is truly trustworthy
Science Says There's One Way to Know if Someone Is Truly Trustworthy

Choose carefully.

17 hours ago
These are the dazzling finalists in a NASA Mars Habitat Design competition
These Are The Dazzling Finalists in a NASA Mars Habitat Design Competition

A glimpse of the future.

18 hours ago
Science says broadband is really bad for good sleeping patterns
Science Says Broadband Is Really Bad For Good Sleeping Patterns

Infinite temptation.

19 hours ago
Turmeric's amazing health benefits sound too good to be true. But the research looks good!
Turmeric's Amazing Health Benefits Sound Too Good to Be True. But The Research Looks Good!

Better than a multivitamin.

19 hours ago
 
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE