main article image
(YouTube)

This Invention by Two Australian Surfers Automatically Sucks Rubbish From The Ocean

You beauty.

CHRIS PASH, BUSINESS INSIDER
24 JUN 2018
 

An Australian invention, Seabin, which automatically scrubs floating rubbish from the ocean, already has pre-orders of 2,500 from around the world.

At around $5,000 each, that equates to $12.5 million before commercial sales begin. Each Seabin works independently, floating up and down with the tide, cleaning rubbish from the water 24 hours a day.

 

Water is sucked in from the surface, with a submersible water pump, and passes through a catch bag inside the Seabin. The water is then pushed back into the ocean leaving debris in the catch bag which has a 20 kg capacity.

The target market is marinas, ports yacht clubs, all enclosed ocean areas where Seabin can capture everything floating including oil, paper, plastics, and detergent. A microfibre filter is in development.

Seabin was founded by two Australian surfers, Andrew Turton and Pete Ceglinski, supported by a seed investment by Australian marine technology development company Shark Mitigation Systems, now renamed and an ASX-listed company, Smart Marine Systems.

Turton is an Australian boat builder and sailor who conceived the Seabin concept after numerous sailing trips around the world and witnessing the amount of pollution in marinas.

"The majority of my childhood was always in the water," he says. "There's nothing worse than being out there and being surrounded by plastic."

The Seabin collected an average if 1 kilogram of debris per hour when tested at Sydney's Darling Harbour last week.

Watch a mini Seabin in action at TEDxSydney:

Ceglinski, now CEO of Seabin, is an industrial designer.

"I was a product designer in another life," he says.

 

"It was my job to make plastic products and after a while I realised we didn't need to stuff we were making and so I stopped. I met Andrew and he told me about this project and it just clicked.

"For me, the project was amazing. We could have a better time at the beach because we were not swimming in plastic and pollution anymore.

"The good thing about the location of the Seabin is that people can see what we're catching, what they are swimming in"

In January 2016, the pair raised US$267,567 in crowd funding to build prototypes. They are currently on version 5.

Seabin1(The Seabin Project)

In its latest quarterly report to the ASX, Smart Marine Systems says the level of interest in Seabins from around the world continues to be strong.

"The March quarter saw the first official delivery and installation of commercial Seabins in Europe," says the company.

Smart Marine Systems says it is currently building the manufacturing and distribution capacity to cater for the significant demand and orders received from a brief pre-sales campaign which resulted in more than 2,500 commitments.

The Seabin, which is fixed to a stable point such as a jetty, has a capacity to automatically scoop up half a tonne of debris a year, including 90,00 plastic bags, using just $1 a day in electricity to power to suction pump.

Here's what you'll find inside the design of a Seabin:

Seabin2(The Seabin Project)

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

 

More From ScienceAlert

An ocean-dwelling fish genetically adapted to freshwater in just 120 years
An Ocean-Dwelling Fish Genetically Adapted to Freshwater in Just 120 Years

Nature is incredible.

2 hours ago
Brain cells thought to disappear during development were just found in adults
Brain Cells Thought to Disappear During Development Were Just Found in Adults

They've been there the whole time.

2 hours ago
A radical plan to exterminate mosquitoes just received major funding from the Gates Foundation
A Radical Plan to Exterminate Mosquitoes Just Received Major Funding From The Gates Foundation

So crazy it just might work.

2 hours ago
Lust is complicated, but studies show these 19 things make men more attractive to women
Lust Is Complicated, But Studies Show These 19 Things Make Men More Attractive to Women

It's all about the light beard.

13 hours ago
For the first time ever, astronomers have observed a black hole ejecting matter twice
For The First Time Ever, Astronomers Have Observed a Black Hole Ejecting Matter Twice

Wow.

13 hours ago
A giant blob of hot rock is building up under America's northeast
A Giant Blob of Hot Rock Is Building Up Under America's Northeast

Something is rising from the depths.

14 hours ago
Three of the world's greatest minds just published a new take on the famous Fermi paradox
Three of The World's Greatest Minds Just Published a New Take on The Famous Fermi Paradox

Oof.

16 hours ago
 
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE