main article image
(Tianqi Sun)

This Little Creepy Robot Moves in And Out of The Sun to Care For a Plant on Its Back

Only mildly terrifying.

ISOBEL ASHER HAMILTON, BUSINESS INSIDER
14 JUL 2018
 

Tianqi Sun, CEO of robotics firm Vincross, has created a delightful mod of his robot Hexa which cares for a houseplant when the owner is too forgetful to water it.

Hexa is a small crab-like looking robot, which is available to buy for $US949 and is designed to give people the chance to experiment with robotics.

 

Tianqi published his mod last year, but it gained public attention after an article by The Verge. The mod in question fits Hexa with a succulent, which it then cares for.

Tianqi says in his post that he was inspired by a dead sunflower.

"The dead flower sat in a place that was always in a shadow. I had no idea how it ended up there or why it died – whether it was because of the lack of sunshine or water – but it was just there, and it was dead. I thought, if it could move a little bit, take a 30-feet walk out of the shadow to where the other sunflowers were, it would have lived healthily. But it didn't."

So he decided to make a robot which would enable plants to move around and cater to their needs.

The modded Hexa robot can move its plant cargo into light or shade, depending on its needs.

Hexa also stomps its feet when it needs watering, and dances when its "happy" (although it's not clear exactly what makes it happy.)

It can also play with humans, giving you the affection you always wished your potted plants could express.

Tianqi told Business Insider that this mod of Hexa was designed as an installation art piece, rather than any kind of functional tool.

However this reporter would like to point out that if we had Hexas big enough for trees, we'd be one step closer to having actual Ents. Food for thought.

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

 

More From ScienceAlert

Eight rare rhinos have died in an attempt to save the species
Eight Rare Rhinos Have Died in an Attempt to Save The Species

This is gut wrenching.

1 hour ago
An empty ship has washed up in Japan, and it could be another North Korean 'ghost ship'
An Empty Ship Has Washed Up in Japan, And It Could Be Another North Korean 'Ghost Ship'

The last sighting was in January.

1 hour ago
McDonald's pulls salad from thousands of locations after people are sickened by parasite
McDonald's Pulls Salad From Thousands of Locations After People Are Sickened by Parasite

Not a happy meal.

1 hour ago
You were right, new study shows you probably didn't need that high school calculus after all
You Were Right, New Study Shows You Probably Didn't Need That High School Calculus After All

"When are we ever going to need this?"

2 hours ago
Not all peer reviewed science is the same. Here's how to tell what to trust
Not All Peer Reviewed Science Is The Same. Here's How to Tell What to Trust

It's not perfect, but it's the best we have.

2 hours ago
Scientists may have figured out a historic climate puzzle - with chilling future implications
Scientists May Have Figured Out a Historic Climate Puzzle - With Chilling Future Implications

Don't mess with the currents.

2 hours ago
People who eat this fruit are up to 60% less likely to lose their sight to macular degeneration
People Who Eat This Fruit Are Up to 60% Less Likely to Lose Their Sight to Macular Degeneration

Juicy.

2 hours ago
 
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE