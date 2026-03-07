This week in science: Drugs like Ozempic could help with your aching knees in unexpected ways; a universal vaccine candidate protects against a surprisingly wide range of pathogens; the brains of 'superagers' give up the secrets to longevity; and much more!

Giant Study Reveals The Secret to Heart Health, And It's Not Low-Carb or Low-Fat

A large-scale, long-term study has revealed that eating a low-carb or low-fat diet doesn't benefit heart health by itself – it's about food quality.

"Focusing only on nutrient compositions but not food quality may not lead to health benefits," concludes Harvard epidemiologist Zhiyuan Wu, who led the research.

Semaglutide May Reverse Damage Caused by Osteoarthritis, Study Suggests

Drugs like Ozempic may have yet another hidden benefit: A new study suggests they can reverse cartilage damage from osteoarthritis.

The study found semaglutide appears to protect joints in mice through a mechanism that's not about easing pressure through weight loss. Instead, the drug reprograms the metabolism of cells that synthesize and maintain healthy cartilage, allowing them to generate more energy.

48-Hour Oatmeal Diet Could Cut Cholesterol Levels For Weeks, Study Shows

New experiments linked a 48-hour oatmeal-only diet to a 10 percent drop in 'bad' cholesterol levels, which stayed low for six weeks after.

"A short-term oat-based diet at regular intervals could be a well-tolerated way to keep the cholesterol level within the normal range and prevent diabetes," says Marie-Christine Simon, a food scientist at the University of Bonn in Germany.

"As a next step, it can now be clarified whether an intensive oat-based diet repeated every six weeks actually has a permanently preventative effect."

Universal Vaccine Blocks Viruses, Bacteria, And Allergies With a Nasal Spray

A new 'universal' vaccine protected mice against a range of viruses, bacterial infections, and even allergies – all delivered via nasal spray.

"Imagine getting a nasal spray in the fall months that protects you from all respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, and the common cold, as well as bacterial pneumonia and early spring allergens. That would transform medical practice," says Bali Pulendran, microbiologist at Stanford.

Viagra May Be One of Our Best Existing Options For an Alzheimer's Treatment

A major review identified existing drugs that could be developed into Alzheimer's therapies – and Viagra was one of the most promising.

"Beating dementia will take every avenue of research – from using what we already know, to discovering new drugs to treat and prevent the condition," says Anne Corbett, a dementia researcher at the University of Exeter in the UK.

"Drug repurposing is a vital part of that mix, helping us turn today's medicine for one condition, into tomorrow's treatment for another."

Superagers' 'Secret Ingredient' May Be The Growth of New Brain Cells

'Superagers' – people who stay cognitively sharp in old age – produce more new neurons for longer, a postmortem brain study says.

"Determining why some brains age more healthily than others can help researchers make therapeutics for healthy aging, cognitive resilience, and the prevention of Alzheimer's disease and related dementia," says neuroscientist Orly Lazarov of the University of Illinois Chicago.

