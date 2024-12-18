A recent trend on social media has revived a curious technique from the late 1970s called cough CPR.

A post claims that this method can help people, if they are alone, to survive a heart attack by coughing rhythmically to keep their heart beating. The idea is striking and dramatic, often framed as a life-saving hack, but it's not without controversy.

The concept of cough CPR originates from medical practices used in specific, controlled environments, like some forms of heart surgery procedure undertaken in hospitals.

In these situations, doctors might instruct patients to cough forcefully to momentarily maintain blood flow and consciousness when experiencing an abnormal irregular heart rhythm (arrhythmia).

However, this technique is not intended for use outside a hospital. Yet that hasn't stopped it from being portrayed as a universal lifesaver, particularly in viral posts (over 270,000) designed for maximum shareability.

Heart attacks and cardiac arrests are distinct medical emergencies. A heart attack occurs when blood flow to the heart is blocked due to the build-up of cholesterol and blood clots in the arteries that supply the heart muscle with the necessary oxygen and nutrients to function fully.

A cardiac arrest happens when the heart's electrical system malfunctions, causing it to stop beating effectively. Cough CPR, if it works at all, would only apply to certain types of arrhythmias and not to heart attacks or full cardiac arrest.

Experts in cardiology and emergency medicine have repeatedly emphasised that cough CPR is not an appropriate response for most emergencies.

The American Heart Association, the British Heart Foundation, the Resuscitation Council UK and similar organisations globally do not recommend its use outside of the hospital.

They warn that relying on this unproven method might delay effective, evidence-based treatments, such as calling emergency services or administering conventional CPR. In a real emergency, prompt medical treatment is critical.

So why has cough CPR gained such traction now?

Part of the answer lies in the nature of viral content. Social media platforms reward posts that generate engagement, often prioritising emotionally resonant or surprising claims over nuanced truth.

A suggestion that one can "save their own life" with a simple trick is bound to spread faster than a message urging complex, less dramatic solutions.

Also, the current era of health misinformation creates fertile ground for such claims. From alternative medicine to conspiracy theories, people are increasingly exposed to medical advice that bypasses established scientific processes. Cough CPR fits into this pattern, offering an appealing but misleading shortcut.

While there is some basis for the use of cough CPR in highly controlled medical settings, there is no robust research supporting its effectiveness or safety for laypeople experiencing cardiac emergencies.

Instead, most clinical guidelines stress the importance of recognising symptoms, calling for help, and performing traditional CPR when necessary. Tools like automated external defibrillators (AEDs) have proven far more effective in restarting the heart during cardiac arrest than any coughing manoeuvre could ever hope to achieve.

This resurgence of interest in cough CPR serves as a reminder of the challenges in public health communication. It underscores the need for clear, accessible education about what to do in a medical emergency. A life-or-death situation demands reliable knowledge, not viral shortcuts.

What you should do instead

What should you do if you or someone else shows signs of a heart attack or cardiac arrest? The answer is straightforward. Call emergency services immediately.

If the person is unresponsive and not breathing, start chest compressions at a steady rhythm of around 100 to 120 beats per minute until professional help arrives.

If an AED is available, use it as instructed. These methods are backed by decades of research and save countless lives each year.

Social media can be a powerful tool for spreading awareness, but it also requires critical thinking from its users.

Before sharing or acting on any medical advice, take a moment to verify its source and context.

While the idea of cough CPR might capture attention, the reality is far less dramatic – but much more important. Relying on proven methods, not myths, is the best way to protect yourself and others in an emergency.

David C. Gaze, Senior Lecturer in Chemical Pathology, University of Westminster

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.