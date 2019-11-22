Elon Musk Unveils Tesla's 'Bulletproof' Cybertruck - And It All Goes Terribly Wrong

Tesla finally revealed its outrageous Blade Runner-style pickup truck, the "Cybertruck", at an event in LA on Thursday evening.

But an on-stage demonstration by Tesla CEO Elon Musk seemingly backfired, The Guardian reports: Tesla's chief designer Franz von Holzhausen lobed a hefty metal ball at the window — and smashed it.

"Oh my f**king God," Musk muttered, in apparent chagrin.

"Maybe that was a little hard," Von Holzhausen said.

"It didn't go through, that's the plus side," Musk said, looking as though his soul was leaking out of his body.

The Cybertruck is clad in what Tesla refers to as "ultra-hard 30x cold-rolled stainless steel" on its website. The SpaceX-grade material will help "eliminate dents" and ensure "maximum protection" for passengers.

On stage, Musk promised that the exoskeleton "is literally bulletproof to a 9mm handgun."

We don't know much about the glass itself. The material is simply referred to as "Tesla armor glass" on the company's website.

"Ah, not bad, room for improvement," Musk joked after the awkward incident.

And to be fair, there is time to go back to the drawing board: the truck won't be available until "late 2021" according to Tesla.

