The social media team over at the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN) is having a bit of a moment. People have discovered just how awesome CERN's Instagram is, and who can really blame them - the Large Hadron Collider is really pretty.

But why should CERN get all the fun? If you want to science up your Instagram feed, we have some worthy candidates – everything from the far-flung reaches of space to microscopic curiosities.

In no particular order, here are some of our favourite science Instagram accounts.

Do you want sea life, inspirational stories of the ocean, and all the sea otters you could ever handle? The Monterey Bay Aquarium could be the Instagram for you.

The aquarium itself is located in California, and does some amazing work with local marine habitats, as well as contributes to international conservation efforts of sea otters, birds, and fish. Additional, they have produced one of the best-known sustainable seafood advisory lists, Seafood Watch.

This Instagram account has fewer followers, but all of the charm. Nikon Instruments is the microscopy division of Nikon, and the people behind the inspiring Nikon Small World photography competition.

If you love microscopy, you'll love this account.

From tiny creepy crawlies to colourful images of brain fibres, Nikon Instruments brings together the best of the world we can't see.

3. NASA (Literally all of them)

Let's face it, NASA is pretty great at communicating its work. Astronauts, robots, satellites, observatories - and each of those categories has a great Instagram account to match.

You want incredible X-ray images of space? NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory has you covered.

What about images and stories about our climate and the environment? Try NASA Earth Observatory.

There's also the Kennedy Space Center, the Goddard Space Flight Center, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and possibly best of all, the International Space Station Instagram (that's not just NASA, but it's a pretty big part of the agency's work).

Basically, yay space!

Yes, we're back to animals. But not just any animals. We're talking tiny baby animals from all of the world's best zoos!

ZooBorns has been around as a blog since 2008, but recently has also been posting the cutest of the cute on their Instagram.

They pride themselves on only announcing births for accredited zoos and aquariums, who often work with scientists to help threatened species. We love learning about all their youngest animals.

Oh, look! We have an Instagram page too. We share daily images related to various fields of science, so if you're looking for a good 'general science' account to follow – that's us!

We don't just post images, though. You can also get notified about our latest trending news articles through the 'Stories' tab, and you can keep up-to-date with many of the biggest science news with our This Week in Science infographic.

Science isn't just fun to read about - it can also be beautiful to look at. And let's face it, we could all use a few more baby animals, space images, and science memes in our lives, making Instagram the perfect source for that.