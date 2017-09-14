baranq/Shutterstock.com

By 2050, Most of World's Best Coffee Growing Areas Won't Be Viable Any More

We have a serious bee problem.

ERIN BRODWIN, BUSINESS INSIDER
14 SEP 2017
 

According to a new study in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the world's largest coffee-producing regions could shrink by as much as 88 percent by 2050 as a result of climate change.

The study is the first of its kind to look at how bees - key coffee crop pollinators - will be impacted by a warmer planet.

 

Bees are the unsung heroes of our global food system, responsible for pollinating as many as two-thirds of the crops we eat. Without them, our farms would falter.

As the planet warms, both bees and coffee crops will respond by moving to more suitable climates when they can. Often, those more suitable areas are uphill, where elevation protects them from excessive heat.

But in countries like Nicaragua, Honduras, and Venezuela, that isn't an option.

These regions "are less mountainous, so that coffee and bees have fewer options to move uphill," Taylor Ricketts, the director of the University of Vermont's Gund Institute for Environment and a co-author of the recent study, told Business Insider.

In these areas, coffee crops and bees will suffer as the viable land for growing the valuable crop is diminished by warmer temperatures.

Based on their models, the researchers estimate these regions could see a reduction of anywhere from three-quarters to 88 percent of their total area over the next three decades. That's a roughly 60 percent greater decline than previously estimated.

 

This may be because past models failed to account for the importance of bees.

Many of the most valuable crops on Earth - from apples and avocados to onions and grapefruit - rely on bees and other pollinators.

"Pollinating bees are worth real money to the farmer," said Ricketts. "They are an input to the crop, just like water or labour."

Some estimates suggest that coffee crop yields rise by as much as 20 percent when local bee populations are flourishing. Coffee beans also tend to be more uniform when the crops are well-pollinated.

Still, not all regions will face dire consequences as the planet warms. Countries with sizable mountain ranges, like Mexico, Colombia, Costa Rica, and Guatemala may actually benefit slightly from warmer temperatures.

"In these countries, there are some areas where the situation is predicted to actually improve for both coffee and bees," Ricketts said.

 

Overall, the harms that will result from climate change still outweigh the benefits, according to the latest study.

Even in areas where mountains offer some protection from global warming, the average diversity of bee populations is expected to dip about 15 percent according to the study, putting future populations at risk.

"In general, there is more bad news than good," said Ricketts.

This has big implications beyond a slightly pricier latte.

"Coffee is grown by roughly 25 million farmers in more than 60 tropical countries worldwide. In all, probably 100 million people are involved in its production, most of them rural and poor," said Ricketts.

"Climate change threatens the primary livelihoods of millions of people."

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

 

More From ScienceAlert

Cassini is dying, but its groundbreaking Huygens lander on Titan lives on
Cassini Is Dying, But Its Groundbreaking Huygens Lander on Titan Lives On

"It was a very emotional moment. It was hard not to cry."

53 minutes ago
We just found 500-million-year-old fossils from the earliest complex life on Earth
We Just Found 500-Million-Year-Old Fossils From The Earliest Complex Life on Earth

Worms.

1 hour ago
Bill Gates reveals the biggest public health threats over the next 10 years
Bill Gates Reveals The Biggest Public Health Threats Over The Next 10 Years

If we know what they are, we can work to fix them.

18 hours ago
Reddit has found a way to reduce hate speech that actually works
Reddit Has Found a Way to Reduce Hate Speech That Actually Works

There is a way to shut down trolls.

18 hours ago
A monster 'fatberg' the size of 20 elephants is clogging London's sewer right now
A Monster 'Fatberg' The Size of 20 Elephants Is Clogging London's Sewer Right Now

SO GROSS.

18 hours ago
Vikings really could have used strange 'sunstones' to navigate the dark seas
Vikings Really Could Have Used Strange 'Sunstones' to Navigate The Dark Seas

We have new data!

18 hours ago
Uncontacted tribe in the Amazon reportedly massacred by illegal gold miners
Uncontacted Tribe in The Amazon Reportedly Massacred by Illegal Gold Miners

Isolated from the worst of humanity, until now.

23 hours ago
 
  LOAD MORE