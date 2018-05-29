main article image
(yodiyim/iStock)

You Have a 'Second Brain', And We Now Know How It Makes You Poop

Think twice before going to the bathroom.

PETER DOCKRILL
29 MAY 2018
 

For the first time, scientists have observed the distinct pattern of neuronal firing that occurs during a bowel movement – and it's not all in your head.

The enteric nervous system (ENS), aka your 'second brain', is a mesh network of millions of neurons that live inside and help control your gastrointestinal tract, and new research in mice shows how these 'brain cells' fire to make your colon do its thing.

 

"These findings identify a previously unknown pattern of neuronal activity in the peripheral nervous system," explains neurophysiology Nick Spencer from Flinders University in Australia.

The enteric nervous system is 'peripheral' in that it's separate from the central nervous system (CNS) we normally hear about, which is made up of the brain and the spinal cord.

Together, they help control and regulate the majority of our bodily activity, but the second brain is no slouch itself, with its own neural circuits that not only communicate with the CNS but also help the ENS control the digestive tract autonomously.

How that happens in us mammals just got clearer, thanks to Spencer's new study examining the colons of euthanised mice.

Using high resolution neuronal imaging and electrodes to record electrical impulses from the animals' smooth muscle tissue, the researchers detected a rhythmic pattern of neuronal firing involving millions of cells that promote muscle contraction in the intestine, propelling waste through the body.

"This represents a major pattern of neuronal activity in the mammalian peripheral nervous system that has not previously been identified," the authors write.

"The synchronised ENS activity involved simultaneous activation of large populations of excitatory and inhibitory neurons, as well as putative intrinsic sensory neurons."

While rhythmic, synchronised neuron firing like this has been observed before in the CNS, the detection of these repetitive bursts in the ENS is new, and it adds to our understanding of how our second brain gets its 'thinking' done – even if it might seem like a somewhat unglamorous area of research.

The findings are reported in JNeurosci.

 

More From ScienceAlert

Our brains are too puny to fully understand the scale of the Universe
Our Brains Are Too Puny to Fully Understand The Scale of The Universe

This will blow you away.

11 hours ago
A physicist has proposed a grim explanation for why we never see aliens
A Physicist Has Proposed a Grim Explanation For Why We Never See Aliens

The fault in our stars.

11 hours ago
Scientists are hinting at the existence of a strange new type of particle
Scientists Are Hinting at The Existence of a Strange New Type of Particle

Say hello to di-Omega.

11 hours ago
The brain literally starts eating itself when it doesn't get enough sleep
The Brain Literally Starts Eating Itself When It Doesn't Get Enough Sleep

Holy crap.

12 hours ago
Here are the most common mistakes you might make when choosing a password
Here Are The Most Common Mistakes You Might Make When Choosing a Password

Are your passwords as bad as these?

15 hours ago
The Great Barrier Reef has escaped death at least 5 times in the past 30,000 years
The Great Barrier Reef Has Escaped Death at Least 5 Times in The Past 30,000 Years

Is it more resilient than we think?

15 hours ago
Some people think that online bots should have free speech rights
Some People Think That Online Bots Should Have Free Speech Rights

Hmmmmmm.

17 hours ago
 
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE