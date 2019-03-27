Energy Drink Banned After Tests Show It's Spiked With Generic Viagra

Although we've all enjoyed the odd energy drink, a beverage known as Power Natural High Energy Drink SX might give you more of a kick than you expect.

Zambian authorities have just banned the drink after tests showed it was spiked with sildenafil citrate – a medication better known as Viagra.

A few months ago, the Uganda National Drug Authority had begun investigating the energy drink after a complaint had come forward that a Ugandan man had suffered constant sweating and a nearly six hour erection after drinking the beverage.

The authorities then sent samples to nearby nations to confirm the result.

"Results from both Zimbabwe and South Africa correlated with those obtained from the Foods and Drugs Laboratory that indicated a positive presence of sildenafil citrate," a statement from the Zambian authorities quoted by the Lusaka Times says.

"The levels of sildenafil citrate found in the samples ranged from 68.5 mg to 71.3 mg per 250 ml of the drink. However, the raw material samples tested negative for sildenafil citrate therefore confirming the alleged adulteration."

According to the Viagra website, the recommended average dose is 50 mg, but this can vary from 25 mg to 100 mg at maximum. So the drinks can provide quite a kick.

Sildenafil citrate is a medication that's been shown to have some interesting health effects (including reducing the risk of colorectal cancer) but the big one it's known for is helping with erectile dysfunction.

But it is a drug, and with that come side effects such as headaches and prolonged erections, especially if you don't check the amount you should be taking with a health professional.

First reported by Reuters, Zambia has ordered the manufacturer to withdraw the drink and suspend the production.

But despite this, the BBC has spoken to journalist Kennedy Gondwe in Lusaka, who says that not only are the drinks still on the shelves in supermarkets and street vendors, the new information has increased its popularity.

Let's hope the people buying it are well aware of the potential side effects.