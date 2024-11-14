A compound found in a parasitic fungus that commonly paralyzes and kills caterpillars has been shown to block pathways critical for the growth of some cancers.

Researchers from the University of Nottingham in the UK built on previous research into the cancer-fighting capabilities of cordycepin, a chemical produced by 'zombifying' Cordyceps and Ophiocordyceps species to assist their infection of a living host's body, often affecting the insect's behavior before killing them.

Advances in scientific techniques enabled researchers to study gene expression, cell signaling pathways, and protein production across a vast number of cells in order to figure out what cordycepin is doing.

"It has become easier and less expensive to do these very large experiments, so we were able to examine thousands of genes at the same time," says RNA biologist Cornelia de Moor.

Through lab experiments on human tissue cultures and a genetic analysis of how cordycepin worked on these cells, the team found the chemical was converted into a more active compound called cordycepin triphosphate, which is responsible for inhibiting cell activity.

The researchers found cordycepin triphosphate blocks two separate signaling pathways often hijacked by cancer cells to assist their spread throughout the human body. Although it's not clear yet which molecules cordycepin triphosphate is targeting the team did find that the chemical appeared to be working quickly.

Further research is required to turn the findings into new cancer treatments, yet understanding how the molecule affects cell growth could set the foundations for new types of cancer drug. Importantly, the precision with which cordycepin triphosphate operates means that it could overcome the challenge faced by many current treatments: trying to take our cancer cells without causing too much damage to healthy tissue.

"We have been researching the effects of cordycepin on a range of diseases for a number of years and with each step we get closer to understanding how it could be used as an effective treatment," says de Moor.

The Cordyceps species C. militaris has long been used in a variety of ways in traditional Chinese medicine, and can be found in many modern medicines too, due to their various anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. From obesity to blood clots, compounds found in the natural world are inspiring a whole host of treatments.

"Our data confirms that cordycepin is a good starting point for novel cancer medicines and explains its beneficial effects," says de Moor.

The research has been published in FEBS Letters.