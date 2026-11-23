Chemists have been on the lookout for molecules called oxoboranes for more than 60 years.

Made up of boron-oxygen triple bonds, oxoboranes were thought to be too unstable and reactive to exist long enough to be observed outside of very extreme conditions.

Now researchers from the Julius Maximilian University of Würzburg in Germany and Tezpur University in India have made a major breakthrough, synthesizing three oxoborane compounds as crystals at room temperature.

Publishing their results in Nature Chemistry, the team discovered them while experimenting with diboracumulene, a highly reactive compound containing boron, after mixing it with several standard chemical reagents.

That's when the elusive molecules were unexpectedly formed: A little serendipity had helped the chemists find the solution to a 60-year-old problem.

The structure, bonding, and electronic aspects of an oxoborane. (Lukas Lubczyk/Christian Markl/Dr. Thomas Kupfer/Dr. Rian Dewhurst/Universität Würzburg)

"Nearly everybody in the field had given up on oxoboranes, as they were thought to be just too unstable to be isolated," says chemist Holger Braunschweig, from the Julius Maximilian University of Würzburg.

"So we were stunned to see them spontaneously form in these reactions and stick around long enough that we could study them."

The reactions produced solid crystals, colored orange and yellow, which the researchers analyzed using techniques including X-ray crystallography (which checks the atomic arrangement) and spectroscopy (which studies the molecular structure).

Computer simulations were also used to help understand why the molecules had emerged and remained stable. Altogether, the analysis showed that boron-oxygen triple bonds had been created, and with exceptional strength.

"The discovery was a pleasant surprise," says chemist Lukas Lubczyk, from the Julius Maximilian University of Würzburg.

"I never thought the diboracumulene would react the way it did, let alone with multiple different, simple substrates. And when [colleague Christian Markl] came to me with his compound, I knew we were on to something."

Computer simulations showed the electron arrangements in the new molecules – the blue and yellow blobs show the electrons doing the chemical bonding. (Lubczyk et al., Nat. Chem., 2026)

Braunschweig and his colleagues have been on the trail of boron triple bonds for years, including stabilizing boron-oxygen triple bonds with the help of platinum, for example.

Here, the stable molecules were also getting some extra help, but in a slightly different way.

The stability of the molecules was due in part to their connections to what's called a borylenyl group, a small group of atoms containing another boron atom.

As that extra group is rich in electrons, it's able to share some of the electron density, reducing the imbalance of electrical charge that usually means oxoboranes are gone almost before they've arrived.

Unlike the platinum stabilization, no additional metals were required, and the extra stability came from the intrinsic properties of the molecules themselves.

"Here we present a remarkably simple synthesis of three oxoboranes that are stable as crystalline solids at room temperature," write the researchers in their published paper.

"Their properties are elucidated by both experimental and computational methods, and an explanation for their unusual stability is provided."

It's a true rewriting-the-textbooks moment for chemists, even if those textbooks are mostly in digital form nowadays.

Now work can begin to try and produce more oxoboranes besides the three produced so far, and understand more about the creation process.

The researchers suggest that the extra borylenyl group stability trick could be used with other molecules that have so far been difficult to catch, once scientists have fully figured out how it works.

It could be especially useful for molecules with fewer atomic bonds than usual, like oxoboranes (the technical term is "hypocoordinate main-group fragments").

From there, there's plenty to test in terms of how these newly stabilized and crystallized oxoboranes can affect chemical reactions and molecular production.

There's no specific advance that we can point to yet, in terms of drugs or materials, for example, but the experts are just getting started.

"This work opens the door to the full exploration of the chemistry of oxoboranes – previously limited by their synthetic inaccessibility," write the researchers

"As well as the exploitation of electron-rich borylenyl groups as stabilizing substituents for a wider palette of hypocoordinate main-group fragments."

The research has been published in Nature Chemistry.