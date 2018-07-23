An Insane Collection of Neil Armstrong's Stuff Will Be Auctioned Later This Year

In 1969, Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong became the first person to walk on the Moon.

Forty-nine years later, his family is auctioning off a number of incredible and rare items, according to Heritage Auctions in Texas.

We can't imagine these items are going to go cheap, but those who have a bit of money to spare might be able to get some awesome Moon memorabilia.

There's a number of auctions, so we don't know all the items yet, but so far the collection includes Robbins medallions and lots of flags, as well as plane parts from the first successful powered flight in human history.

"There will be flown items, autographed items and items of historical significance," Neil Armstrong's son Mark said in a statement.

"There will be items that make you think, items that make you laugh and items that make you scratch your head."

Robbins medallions are mostly silver medallions that have been produced for, and flown on, every crewed US mission since Apollo 7.

Between 255 and 450 are minted per mission, but a much smaller number of 14kt gold medallions are also produced. These were only available to the flight crew, and apparently one of these gold medallions is up for sale as well.

The family are also auctioning a Purdue University Centennial 1869-1969 silk flag, pieces of a wing and propeller from the Wright Brothers Flyer and a gold pin from Gemini 8 – Armstrong's first space flight. All of these items went to space with Armstrong.

Plus, if you're not really interested in items that have been to space, they are also auctioning off his Boy Scouts cap.

Although we don't yet know the prices of these rare items, items connected to scientists have sold for a pretty penny at auctions over last few years.

Einstein's (really gross) leather jacket went for US$150,000 in 2016, a note he wrote about his 'theory to happiness' went for US$1 million a year later.

A Nobel Prize medallion that was awarded to particle physicist Leon Lederman in 1988 went for US$765,000 in a 2015 auction, and then there's the controversies around auctions of dinosaur fossils and space rocks.

So, it's time to crack into your piggy bank. But even if you can't afford any of the sweet memorabilia, you can still see them - some of the items will be previewed across the United States in October; the first lot of auctions are on the 1st and 2nd of November.

There's more items going on sale in May and November 2019.

"He was never about himself, so I would expect that he didn't give much thought about how he would be remembered," says another of the astronaut's children, Rick Armstrong.

"With that being said, I think he would be pleased to be remembered as being part of a program that demonstrated amazing things can be achieved when people come together to dedicate themselves towards a common goal."

You can see the whole collection of items here.