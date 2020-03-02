Vets in Australia Had to Pull an Entire Beach Towel Out of a Python's Stomach

Monty the python's eyes ended up being bigger than her stomach when the snake swallowed an entire beach towel whole.
A video that went viral this week shows doctors at the SASH animal hospital in New South Wales, Australia prying the beach towel out of the snake's belly while it was under anesthesia.
They included a camera on the end of the grabbing tool used to pull it out, so you can see the inside of the snake as the towel is removed.
Doctors were able to get the towel out quite easily, and Monty was discharged from the hospital that same day. Her owner reported to the hospital that she is "back to her happy, hungry self".
Watch the full clip below:
This article was originally published by Business Insider.
More from Business Insider:
- CASE STUDY: How Goldman Sachs changed the retail banking game — by entering it (GS)
- A CDC lab in Atlanta is being investigated for potential contamination in its coronavirus test kits, meaning the virus could have spread in the US faster than we think
- The coronavirus outbreak is the 'biggest danger' for the global economy since the financial crisis and could halve growth in 2020, OECD warns
- Global digital video viewership and marketing trends advertisers should know in 2020
- Apple CEO Tim Cook said the Trump administration directly intervened to help the iPhone maker break into India