Which Face Masks Work Best Against COVID-19?

The nature of the weave or mesh of fabric making up a mask, as well as its closeness of fit against the face, determine the chances infected droplets will pass into a new host.

Any kind of fabric in front of the nose and mouth is considered to be better than no barrier at all. In the very least, wearing a thin veil of cotton provided by a simple cotton t-shirt could reduce the risk of an infection being passed by about 24 percent over 20 minutes of exposure.

Do I need a N95 face mask?

Ideally, a properly fitted mask regulated to screen virtually all concerning airborne particles would virtually eliminate the risk of infection, even while standing in a room swarming with virus particles for a quarter of an hour or so.

Such specialised resources are in short supply, so highly efficient N99, N95, and surgical masks should be left to healthcare workers who face a high risk of infection, or people who face significant risk of complications from symptoms.

Can I make my own face mask?

For most people moving through a public space, homemade masks consisting of a few layers of high-thread-count cotton or chiffon are considered to be more than adequate.

Remember to wear them responsibly, remove them properly, and give them a good wash regularly.

Masks that contain valves do little to protect others from your virus-packed mucus droplets, so are inappropriate for community protection. Leave them in your drawer for next bushfire season.



