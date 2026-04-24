A study in mice traced the loss of cartilage that accompanies aging to a single protein, pointing to treatments that may one day restore mobility and ease discomfort in seniors.

The protein, called 15-PGDH, has been extensively linked to aging.

It becomes more abundant as we get older and interferes with the molecules that repair tissue and reduce inflammation.

That led researchers at Stanford University to consider whether 15-PGDH might be involved in osteoarthritis, in which joint stress leads to the breakdown of cartilage collagen, causing inflammation and pain.

In tests on old mice, knee cartilage that had previously worn down thickened following the introduction of a 15-PGDH inhibitor. In similar tests on young, injured mice, the inhibitor protected against the typical effects of injury-induced osteoarthritis.

When the researchers induced the equivalent of an anterior cruciate ligament injury in mice and subsequently applied the treatment, osteoarthritis didn't develop as would normally be expected.

Previous attempts at cartilage regeneration included the use of stem cells, which were no longer necessary when 15-PGDH was inhibited. Instead, chondrocytes that make and maintain cartilage were being transformed into a healthier, more functional state.

"This is a new way of regenerating adult tissue, and it has significant clinical promise for treating arthritis due to aging or injury," Stanford University microbiologist Helen Blau said in November when the research was published.

"We were looking for stem cells, but they are clearly not involved. It's very exciting."

Treated mice had a steadier gait, suggesting they were experiencing less pain, and were observed to place more weight on their injured legs – signs that the cartilage restoration improved physical health.

The same experiment was also conducted on human tissue samples from people undergoing knee replacement surgery. Again, there were clear signs of regeneration, with the cartilage becoming stiffer and showing less inflammation.

"The mechanism is quite striking and really shifted our perspective about how tissue regeneration can occur," explained orthopedic scientist Nidhi Bhutani.

"It's clear that a large pool of already existing cells in cartilage are changing their gene expression patterns.

"And by targeting these cells for regeneration, we may have an opportunity to have a bigger overall impact clinically."

While there's still plenty of work to do, this could eventually lead to effective treatments to roll back the damage caused by arthritis or aging in general. We could be heading towards a future without hip and knee replacements.

Given how common osteoarthritis is, how painful it can be, and how much it limits mobility and day-to-day activities, numerous research efforts are underway.

It's known that obesity, metabolic disorders such as diabetes, and inflammation are major contributors to osteoarthritis progression. Intriguingly, a 2026 study found that semaglutide appears to protect joints through a mechanism that's not about easing pressure through weight loss.

Instead, the team from China and the US found that the drug reprograms the metabolism of cells that synthesize and maintain healthy cartilage, allowing them to generate more energy.

In mice and humans with obesity and osteoarthritis, treatment with semaglutide reduced pain and decreased cartilage degeneration. Mice also had fewer bone spurs and less severe lesions in their joint membranes.

When the researchers compared cartilage from treated and untreated mice, they detected changes in the expression of nearly 8,300 proteins.

They included a 'pair-feeding' control group that ate the same amount as the semaglutide-treated mice. Even with comparable weight changes, the pair-feeding group did not receive the same cartilage protection, suggesting a weight-loss-independent effect on the joint itself.

Their work adds to growing evidence that GLP-1 drugs may have benefits beyond weight loss, and it sharpens the search for new osteoarthritis treatments that target metabolism inside the joint.

Related: Semaglutide May Reverse Damage Caused by Osteoarthritis, Study Suggests

We don't yet have anything that tackles the root cause, despite promising progress. Besides replacing the joints affected, current treatment options for osteoarthritis are limited to pain management.

But even more positive news on osteoarthritis has appeared this year.

Research (which is yet to be published or peer-reviewed) suggests that injecting a carefully engineered, slow-release drug-delivery system into the damaged joint can coax the body's own cartilage and bone cells to carry out an effective repair job in just a few weeks.

This is based on ongoing animal experiments, and while it will take some time for actual treatments to be developed, the findings are encouraging.

"In two years, we were able to go from a moonshot idea to developing these therapies to demonstrating that they reverse osteoarthritis in animals," said chemical and biological engineer Stephanie Bryant, from the University of Colorado Boulder.

"Our goal is not just to treat pain and halt progression, but to end this disease."

Bryant and the team behind that treatment are hopeful that clinical trials can get underway within the next 18 months.

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The next steps for the Stanford-led research could also include a clinical trial. A previous trial of a 15-PGDH blocker to combat muscle weakness didn't raise any red flags for health and safety, which should speed up the trial process for similar drugs.

"We are very excited about this potential breakthrough," said Blau.

"Imagine regrowing existing cartilage and avoiding joint replacement."

The study was published in the journal Science.

An earlier version of this article was published in January 2026.