Tiny pieces of polystyrene that make their way into your food and, eventually, your colon, could be increasing your risk of colorectal cancer.

It's one of the world's most common plastics – used in food packaging, plastic wraps, storage containers, and takeaway cups – but there are growing concerns about the impact it could be having on our health.

Scientists have found colorectal tumors loaded with a greater variety of microplastics than in surrounding tissue, and multiple mouse studies show microplastic exposure tends to go hand-in-hand with tumor proliferation.

Now, a new mouse study published in the journal Molecular Cancer adds to the mounting evidence, revealing a potential mechanism by which the tiny plastic particles could set the scene for cancer.

"Our findings uncover a previously unrecognized pathway through which polystyrene nanoplastics exacerbate colorectal cancer, underscoring the critical interplay between environmental pollutants, the gut microbiome, and intestinal health," writes the research team, led by oncology researchers Shan Zeng and Ying Han of Central South University in China.

Mice in the study were given a cocktail of chemicals known to induce colorectal cancer. Some of them were also fed tiny, spherical pieces of polystyrene, with an average diameter of about 50 nm.

The US EPA defines nanoplastics as microplastics smaller than 1 µm (1000 nm), though the FDA notes there is no universal standard definition.

The researchers labeled some of those nanoplastics with a fluorescent marker that allowed them to track the plastics' movement through the mouse's guts, until all the plastics that were going to pass through had been pooped out.

The mice were euthanized, so the researchers could see if any of the fluorescent polystyrene had made its way into the organs, which it had, predominantly in the colon.

On even closer inspection, they found the plastics had accumulated mainly in the lysosomes of colon cells. These are meant to be the cell's recycling factories, but it seems even at a cellular level, plastic doesn't recycle easily.

And although all mice received the carcinogenic chemicals, the ones that were also fed microplastics had far more tumors.

Nanoplastics in the colon also seemed to damage the mice's intestinal epithelial microvilli. That's the frilly lining of the gut, where beneficial bacteria hang out to help digest things, and where the nutrients from food get absorbed across a mucous membrane into the bloodstream so the rest of the body can put them to use.

In these experiments, the beneficial bacteria Faecalibaculum rodentium became severely depleted in the presence of polystyrene nanoplastics.

F. rodentium produces a helpful substance called propionic acid, which actually protects cells from forming tumors. The nanoplastics disrupted this symbiotic relationship, creating ideal conditions for colorectal cancer to form.

"My own thoughts are that it's going to prove not to be the microplastics themselves – microplastics are going to prove to be a way of getting through the mucus layer," surgeon Frank Frizelle told the Washington Post.

Frizelle was not involved in the new research, but he is an expert in colorectal cancer at the University of Otago in New Zealand.

The doses of nanoplastics the mice were fed were much, much higher than what any human would consume in the real world, which is a limitation of this study.

There's also the fact that mice are not people, and so the way their bodies process plastics might be different from ours.

But there's still good reason to suspect that the microplastics we consume incidentally could be having similar effects over the long term – especially if they impact beneficial bacteria in the human gut in a similar way.

"These findings advance our understanding of the health implications of environmental nanoplastics and highlight the gut microbiome and its associated metabolites as potential targets for intervention against pollution‑associated cancer risks," the study's authors conclude.

The research has been published in Molecular Cancer.