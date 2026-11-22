For most of us, memory fades. As the years recede, so too can the timbre of a lost loved one's voice, or the way the sunlight fell on the windows of a childhood home.

But for those who have stood on the precipice of death and returned, some of the most enduring memories of their lives can emerge from the experience.

The near-death experience has walked with humans for a very long time, with accounts resembling near-death experiences – including the Myth of Er, described by Plato – dating back more than 2,000 years.

The experiences themselves can take many forms, from a sensation of floating outside one's body to traveling through a tunnel towards a brilliant light, encountering deceased loved ones, or watching the events of one's life flash before one's eyes.

It's a phenomenon that has fascinated modern science for decades – not least because the memories recounted during a patient's journey to the liminal border between life and death often seem so extraordinarily vivid.

And over the last two decades, researchers have begun to uncover evidence that these memories may be more vivid than those of the patient's waking life – a finding that may hold one of the keys to how memories are made and cemented in our minds.

Hints of the strange persistence of near-death memories bubbled to the surface of scientific literature in a paper published in 2007.

Psychiatrist Bruce Greyson of the University of Virginia Health System asked 72 participants who had filled out a questionnaire about their near-death experiences in the 1980s to complete the same questionnaire two decades later.

He found that their responses remained surprisingly consistent over time, with little significant change in the characteristics of their experiences reported nearly 20 years earlier.

But were these memories actually unusually resistant to the passage of time, or had their extraordinary nature simply encouraged people to revisit them again and again, establishing their firm foothold in the mind?

In 2013, a research effort led by neuroscientists Marie Thonnard and Vanessa Charland-Verville of the University of Liège in Belgium approached the mystery from a different angle.

Rather than asking how well people remembered their near-death experiences over time, they wanted to know how the strength of those memories compared with recollections of events that occurred in the normal waking world.

Their work was based on a specially modified version of the 15-question Memory Characteristics Questionnaire, a psychological research tool that assesses six aspects of recollection: sensory detail, clarity, personal response, emotional information, how often the memory was revisited, and confidence in the memory.

They recruited 21 people who had recovered from comas, including eight who reported near-death experiences, plus 18 healthy volunteers.

These participants rated five types of memories: old and recent real events, old and recent imagined events, and a fifth memory determined by their group – an NDE, a coma-related recollection, or an early childhood memory.

For the comparisons, participants were asked to select memories of particular emotional significance, not mundane everyday events – making a wedding vow rather than walking the dog, for example.

The results were profound. The participants who reported near-death experiences rated their memories of those experiences as richer in detail than their memories of both real and imagined events – even when the real events were emotionally significant.

The memories of skirting the brink of death, they said, were clearer, more intense, and left them with a much stronger feeling of having been through something significant.

Here's the unnerving part. The researchers also wondered if revisiting the memories – known as rehearsal – had played a role in their relative strength. They found no significant difference in how often participants had revisited their near-death memories compared with memories of waking events.

The Belgian study was small, however, involving just eight people who reported a near-death experience.

In 2017, Greyson returned to the question, this time working with psychiatrist Lauren Moore to investigate the memories of 122 people who reported near-death experiences.

Using the full 38-question Memory Characteristics Questionnaire, they asked participants to compare their near-death memories with memories of real and imagined events from around the same period of their lives.

The results echoed those of the Belgian team, despite methodological differences.

Once again, memories of near-death experiences were rated as richer than memories of real or imagined events – this time in a study involving more than 15 times as many people, using a much more comprehensive questionnaire.

More recent research suggests that the richness of near-death memories may run deeper than how people perceive them.

In 2020, another Belgian study, led by neuroscientist Helena Cassol of the University of Liège, took a closer look at the memories themselves.

They interviewed 25 people who had experienced a near-death experience, asking them to recount three different memories: their near-death experience, an ordinary autobiographical event, and a flashbulb memory – the vivid recollection of learning about a momentous event, such as the September 11 attacks.

The researchers then analyzed the accounts, counting details relating to events, sensations, thoughts, and emotions.

Remarkably, the near-death memories contained nearly three times as many of these details as either ordinary autobiographical memories or flashbulb memories.

The memories also seemed to occupy a special place in the participants' lives. Of the three kinds of recollection, near-death experiences were rated as the most central to their sense of personal identity.

Meanwhile, the question of how long these memories endure continued to intrigue researchers.

In 2024, a study led by neuroscientist Charlotte Martial of the University of Liège followed survivors of prolonged intensive care stays, including 19 who reported near-death experiences.

Although only 11 of those participants completed the one-year follow-up, their responses showed little change in the characteristics of their reported experiences – another tantalizing indication that these memories may be unusually resistant to the passage of time.

We don't yet know what makes these memories so unusually enduring, and so inextricably tied to the sense of self.

We know that emotionally significant experiences can become deeply embedded in autobiographical memory, but the unusual characteristics of near-death recollections suggest that there's still much to learn about how the brain constructs and preserves them.

One avenue of investigation is to examine what happens in the brain when a person recalls one of these events.

In a preliminary study published in 2026, led by neuroscientist José Alonso Ruiz of the Catholic University of Murcia in Spain, researchers used functional magnetic resonance imaging to observe the brain activity of 15 people as they recalled their near-death experiences.

They found activity in several regions associated with autobiographical memory and self-referential thought – the processes whereby we remember our own lives and connect our experiences to our sense of who we are.

Importantly, the scans captured only the act of remembering, not the near-death experiences themselves. The results can't tell us what happens in the brain at the brink of death, or establish whether the remembered events are accurate.

Scientists have yet to determine what these findings mean for our understanding of brain function, or how the extreme circumstances of approaching death might affect the formation and preservation of memories.

What the still-growing body of research does suggest, however, is that near-death experiences occupy an unusual place in human memory – recollections that can remain exceptionally vivid, richly detailed, and deeply personal in a way that even special waking memories do not, long after the events themselves have taken place.

The research has been published in the journal articles below:

Greyson, Resuscitation, 2007

Thonnard et al., PLOS One, 2013

Moore and Greyson, Consciousness and Cognition, 2017

Cassol et al., Frontiers in Psychology, 2020

Martial et al., International Journal of Clinical and Health Psychology, 2024

Ruiz et al., Resuscitation Plus, 2026