They have been promoted as a remedy for anxiety and sleeplessness, with celebrities and influencers swearing by their calming effects. Weighted blankets – heavy throws filled with glass beads or plastic pellets – have gone from a niche therapeutic tool to a mainstream wellness must-have, promising better sleep and reduced stress for anyone struggling to unwind.

But do they deliver on these bold claims, or are we simply paying premium prices for an expensive placebo?

Occupational therapists have used weighted blankets since the 1970s to help children with autism and adults with sensory processing disorders. They became commercially available in the 1990s, but remained largely within special needs communities.

That changed dramatically in recent years when companies began targeting what they call the "casually anxious" – essentially, anyone struggling with modern life's stresses. The marketing worked: Time magazine even named the weighted blanket one of the top 50 "inventions" of 2018.

The concept behind weighted blankets is appealingly simple. Typically weighing between two and 13 kilograms (experts recommend choosing one that's 10% of your body weight), they use what occupational therapists call "deep pressure stimulation". The gentle, even pressure across your body mimics the sensation of being held or hugged.

What the science says

The research picture is more nuanced than the marketing suggests. Several studies do show promising results, but with important qualifications.

A study of 120 psychiatric outpatients found that weighted blankets improved insomnia symptoms over four weeks in people with major depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety and ADHD. The researchers concluded they were "a safe and effective intervention for insomnia in patients with some mental health disorders".

Smaller studies have shown similar patterns. One found that 63% of adults reported lower anxiety after just five minutes under a weighted blanket, while another study of psychiatric inpatients found 60% experienced reduced anxiety during their hospital stay.

However, these studies all focused on people with diagnosed mental health conditions, not the general population that companies are now targeting.

This is where the science diverges from the marketing: reviews of the research consistently show that benefits for healthy people are much harder to prove. While weighted blankets may help people with clinical anxiety or sleep disorders, there's insufficient evidence that they benefit casual users without existing mental health conditions.

Also, about half the research on weighted blankets doesn't meet quality standards for robust scientific evidence – a significant problem given the confident health claims found on product websites and glowing reviews in lifestyle magazines.

Who might benefit?

This doesn't mean weighted blankets are entirely useless for healthy people. Shift workers, who must sleep during daylight hours when their brains are naturally alert, might find them helpful for combating the known health effects of irregular schedules. Healthcare workers, firefighters and pilots who rely on strategic power naps could benefit from faster sleep onset.

The placebo effect also shouldn't be dismissed. If a weighted blanket helps you feel calmer and sleep better, even if the mechanism isn't what manufacturers claim, that's still a positive outcome, provided you understand what you're buying.

Weighted blankets do carry some risks. They shouldn't be used by anyone who cannot easily move beneath their weight, including young children. People with diabetes, asthma, sleep apnoea, COPD, circulation problems, high blood pressure or claustrophobia should consult their GP before opting to use one.

No studies have reported serious harms, but common sense suggests checking with a healthcare provider if you have underlying health conditions.

As a low-risk intervention that might complement good sleep hygiene and regular sleep cycles, weighted blankets aren't inherently problematic. The issue lies in overselling their capabilities.

If you're considering buying one, be realistic about your expectations. You're not buying a miracle cure for modern anxiety but rather a potentially comforting sleep aid that might help you feel more settled at bedtime. For many people struggling with sleep, that gentle pressure and sense of security could be worth the investment, even if the science behind it isn't quite as solid as the marketing suggests.

The real question isn't whether weighted blankets work, but whether they work for you, and whether the premium price is justified for what might ultimately be an expensive hug.

Craig Jackson, Professor of Occupational Health Psychology, Birmingham City University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.