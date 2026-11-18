One of the biggest challenges in treating Alzheimer's disease is getting medication into the brain, because the blood-brain barrier prevents even beneficial substances from getting in.

But what if the human nose could be turned into a drug factory, manufacturing chemicals to reverse the effects of cognitive decline, and transporting them directly up to your brain?

We're not quite there yet, but a new study in Advanced Science shows the concept actually works in mice, and it could pave the way for a radical new technique to fight dementia.

"If we can proceed quickly to clinical trials in humans, this approach could represent a world-first non-invasive delivery system to treat Alzheimer's that bypasses the blood-brain barrier," says geneticist Greg Neely from the University of Sydney.

The study follows in the wake of other recent breakthroughs that have used systems such as nasal sprays to administer specific compounds and sneak them past the blood-brain barrier.

But this one's different again, and it's related, at least in part, to advancements made during the COVID–19 pandemic, when mRNA vaccines helped immunize the world against the SARS-CoV–2 virus.

Here, a team from the University of Sydney packaged mRNA inside lipid nanoparticles, which were administered to mice through nose drops.

During the pandemic, mRNA vaccines instructed our cells to produce a harmless piece of the coronavirus, training our immune systems to recognize and fight the virus – which could be a life-saver if we later caught the real thing.

Here, the mRNA contained instructions for cells to make brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a crucial protein that supports the survival and healthy functioning of neurons.

"BDNF is a particularly potent modulator of learning and memory, shown to enhance synaptic density and neurogenesis," the researchers explain in their paper.

An abundance of BDNF is linked to healthy aging, whereas low levels are associated with Alzheimer's disease.

But the results here suggest low levels of BDNF can be boosted via intranasal delivery of mRNA, based on what happened when the researchers administered the nose drops to aged mice (18 months old).

"In aged mice, we saw learning and memory significantly increased, returning animal cognition to its youthful prime," Neely says.

Compared to control animals, the aged mice that received the nose drops performed significantly better in memory tests, reaching levels that were comparable to young mice.

Their brains also showed 2.4 times as many cells expressing doublecortin, a protein associated with the formation of new neurons, compared to control mice.

The technique could represent a world-first non-invasive delivery system to treat Alzheimer's that bypasses the blood-brain barrier. (Valerii Stoika/Canva)

In a separate experiment investigating a mouse model of Alzheimer's disease, the BDNF treatment produced similar results, showing increased cognitive and memory performance, along with increased levels of DCX-positive cells in the hippocampus, although the treatment didn't appear to reduce levels of amyloid plaque in the brain.

While many studies have shown the therapeutic potential of intranasal BDNF delivery, the protein is known to rapidly degrade and break down in the nasal mucous membrane, which is a problem that's compounded by nasal sprays being able to deliver only limited amounts of BDNF at a time.

In contrast, with their mRNA method, the body synthesizes its own BDNF within the nose, enabling direct access to the brain from the nasal cavity. Laboratory tests showed the mRNA-driven BDNF protein expression was detectable in cells for up to four days, demonstrating prolonged therapeutic exposure from a single dose.

For now, the technique has only been demonstrated in mice, but the researchers are focused on progressing the system towards clinical treatments, with hopes clinical trials could begin in the next two years.

"Before we can trial this therapy in patients, we need to perform a series of safety studies in animals," Neely says.

"It is a very promising pathway but human noses are different from mouse noses, so we will need to test our drugs in humans to before we know whether it will work."

If it does, the researchers say the mRNA instructions could also potentially be used to enhance other neurotrophic proteins in the human brain, such as nerve growth factor (NGF) and glial cell line-derived neurotrophic factor (GDNF).

In the case of BDNF, the fact that the nasal delivery boosted cognition without reducing amyloid pathology suggests the treatment can still improve brain health, even if it can't replace neurons already lost to the disease.

For patients who already have Alzheimer's, that could mean the world.

Up until now, multiple prospective Alzheimer's treatments seemed to achieve the opposite: successfully reducing amyloid clumps, but not restoring cognition.

By combining the interventions, we may be on the verge of a vital complementary solution.

"Our approach seems to work not by clearing plaques but by supporting the health, survival and connectivity of neurons themselves," Neely says.

"It raises the possibility these therapies could eventually work alongside each other."

The findings are reported in Advanced Science.