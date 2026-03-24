For 50 years, astronomers have been watching in bafflement as a giant star flickers with powerful, erratic X-ray emission.

Now, we finally have observations detailed enough to confirm a long-held suspicion. The X-ray emissions from the massive blue star gamma Cassiopeia (γ Cas) are not from the star at all, but from a tiny, invisible white dwarf siphoning material from its larger companion, heating it to extreme temperatures as it falls in.

"There has been an intense effort to solve the mystery of γ Cas across many research groups for many decades," says astrophysicist Yaël Nazé of the University of Liège in Belgium. "And now, thanks to the high-precision observations of XRISM, we have finally done it."

The γ Cas system actually consists of multiple stars locked in an intricate orbital dance, some 550 light-years away at the middle peak of the "W" in the constellation of Cassiopeia. The biggest, brightest star in this system is a blue-white Be-type star around 15 times the mass of the Sun – the first Be star to be identified, in fact, back in 1866.

As such, it's the poster child for its spectral class, but in recent decades, some puzzling behaviors have emerged. Interference from Earth's atmosphere means we can't see stars' X-rays, so it wasn't until we launched observatories into Earth orbit in the 1970s that astronomers saw a strange high-energy X-ray signature from γ Cas.

That emission was 40 times brighter than expected for a star of its class, and further analysis suggested that it was emanating from plasma superheated to temperatures up to 150 million kelvins.

The mechanism driving this heating, ultimately, came down to two competing theories.

"Several scenarios had been proposed to explain this emission," Nazé says. "One of them involved local magnetic reconnection between the surface of the Be star and its disk. Others suggested X-rays to be linked to a companion, whether a star stripped of its outer layers, a neutron star, or an accreting white dwarf."

Now, finding a tiny companion to a large star is extremely difficult, and γ Cas is especially problematic. It's very large, very hot, and very bright – not just visible to the naked eye, but prominent enough to become a key star in a major constellation.

White dwarfs, by contrast, are tiny, up to around the size of Earth, and not visible to the naked eye. A white dwarf in a close enough orbit with a Be star to produce light that appears to come from the Be star is not going to be easily discernible.

The task requires an X-ray telescope that is powerful enough to trace the high-energy emission to an orbital timing – and this is where the joint JAXA-ESA-NASA X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM) enters the picture.

The researchers used the satellite to take observations of γ Cas in December 2024, and in February and June 2025. The data revealed that the X-ray signature followed an orbital pattern, with a period of about 203 days.

"The spectra revealed that the signatures of the high-temperature plasma change velocity between the three observations, following the orbital motion of the white dwarf rather than that of the Be star," Nazé says.

"This shift was measured with high statistical reliability. It is, in fact, the first direct evidence that the ultra-hot plasma responsible for the X-rays is associated with the compact companion, and not with the Be star itself."

An analysis of the X-ray light also shows that the culprit is a white dwarf with a magnetic field. As the two stars orbit each other, the gravity generated by the dense white dwarf slurps material from the puffy Be companion. That material gets funneled along the white dwarf's magnetic field lines to its poles, where it heats up as it falls onto the white dwarf's atmosphere.

This is really exciting, because it confirms a long-predicted type of stellar binary – the Be-white dwarf pair. At first glance, such a system looks like an odd couple. A star with a mass of around 15 Suns is expected to live only for about 10 million years (for context, the Sun is about 4.6 billion years old), which would suggest that the larger star is quite young.

Its companion likely has much older roots. A white dwarf is the ultra-dense, dead remnant core of a star that was up to about eight Suns in mass before it expelled most of its material; such stars have a lifespan of several billion years.

However, scientists have long thought that Be-white dwarf pairs could be part of the evolution of a system that was once more balanced.

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According to models, if a binary consisted of two large-ish stars with one slightly bigger, the bigger one could reach the end of its lifespan sooner, puffing up to the point that the smaller companion star could gravitationally slurp up some of its mass.

Eventually, the smaller star would grow to become a Be star, while what's left of the larger one collapses into a white dwarf up to 1.4 times the mass of the Sun.

Hints of this type of binary have been seen before, but – fittingly perhaps, for its status as the model Be star – γ Cas confirms it, giving scientists a new tool for interpreting other such signals around other Be stars.

"We think the key is in understanding how exactly the interactions take place between the two stars," Nazé says. "Now that we know the true nature of gamma-Cas, we can create models specifically for this class of stellar systems, and update our understanding of binary evolution accordingly."

The discovery has been published in Astronomy & Astrophysics.