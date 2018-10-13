main article image
(lassedesignen/Shutterstock)
HEALTH

Here's What Happens When Rural Africans Eat an American Diet For 2 Weeks

Just a few weeks is all it takes.

FIONA MACDONALD
13 OCT 2018

We all know that a diet heavy in processed foods isn't doing us any favours, but a study from 2015 provides insight into just how quickly fast food can trigger biological changes.

 

In the paper, researchers asked 20 fast food-loving Americans swap diets with 20 people living in rural South Africa, and found that within two weeks, the South Africans had "remarkable" changes in the biomarkers that indicate colon cancer risk.

The good news, however, is that the Americans also greatly reduced these biomarkers thanks to their new rural diet.

"In just two weeks, a change in diet from a Westernised composition to a traditional African high-fibre, low-fat diet reduced these biomarkers of cancer risk, indicating that it is likely never too late to modify the risk of colon cancer," lead researcher Stephen O'Keefe from the University of Pittsburgh in the US told Sarah Berry at The Age at the time.

The study came about after researchers noticed that African Americans have a more than 13-times higher rate of colon cancer than rural South Africans.

They already knew that this difference was most likely a result of the Americans' diet being low in fibre and high in animal protein and fat, but what they weren't sure about was how quickly a change in eating could affect colon cancer risk.

 

To find out, they took 20 healthy, middle-aged volunteers from each community, and performed a two-week food swap under close supervision.

During this time, the Americans ate low-fat, high-fibre diets, while the South Africans ate low-fibre, high-fat diets, heavy on burgers and fries.

Before and after, the researchers measured important biomarkers that indicate colon cancer risk, including the presence of mucus and bile in their colons.

The results were surprisingly quick, as the authors reported in the journal Nature Communications:

"The food changes resulted in remarkable reciprocal changes in mucosal biomarkers of cancer risk and in aspects of the microbiota and metabolome known to affect cancer risk."

Obviously this is a very small study, so we can't read too much into the results, but they match up with a vast amount of existing research linking poor diets to debilitating disease.

Researchers already estimate that up to one-third of bowel cancer cases could be avoided through diet changes, and a study published earlier this year also showed that just five days of a high-fat diet can change the way our bodies process food.

 

In rats, it also takes just two weeks on a junk food diet to change their eating behaviour.

"I found it very encouraging that just two weeks of dietary changes for the better can bring about changes in health markers that indicate improvements," Amanda Salis, a nutrition and obesity expert from the University of Sydney, who wasn't involved in the study, told Berry at The Age. 

So while there's more research to be done into how quickly fibre can change our bodies, let's take consolation in the fact that in two weeks, we could all be much healthier than we are now... provided we have the willpower to stick to a better diet.

Oh, and just in case you were wondering, here's a science-backed cooking tip that can increase the fibre content of your pasta by 50 percent. You're welcome.

A version of this story was first published in May 2015. 

 
Politics & Society
A scientist and clean energy advocate is gaining ground in Chicago's 'hottest Congressional race'
Politics & Society
A Scientist And Clean Energy Advocate Is Gaining Ground in Chicago's 'Hottest Congressional Race'

It's too close to call.

30 minutes ago
A black scientist has never been awarded a science Nobel Prize
Politics & Society
A Black Scientist Has Never Been Awarded a Science Nobel Prize

How do we fix this?

3 days ago
Women have lasting health problems years after experiencing sexual assault, study shows
Politics & Society
Women Have Lasting Health Problems Years After Experiencing Sexual Assault, Study Shows

There's a clear correlation.

5 days ago
CERN scientist suspended after presentation claiming 'physics built by men'
Politics & Society
CERN Scientist Suspended After Presentation Claiming 'Physics Built by Men'

Okay, what decade is this?

11 days ago
More From ScienceAlert
Is your orgasm face the same as your pain face? Researchers ask the ultimate question
HUMANS
Is Your Orgasm Face The Same as Your Pain Face? Researchers Ask The Ultimate Question

Very important research.

23 minutes ago
Bizarre elements at the heart of the Milky Way turn out to be nothing more than an illusion
SPACE
Bizarre Elements at The Heart of The Milky Way Turn Out to Be Nothing More Than an Illusion

Oops.

45 minutes ago
The World Health Organisation has called for a reduction in C-sections
HEALTH
The World Health Organisation Has Called For a Reduction in C-Sections

Who decides what's best for a mother and child?

48 minutes ago
These 15 common misconceptions will make you rethink dementia and Alzheimer's disease
HEALTH
These 15 Common Misconceptions Will Make You Rethink Dementia And Alzheimer's Disease

Your brain actually weighs less.

55 minutes ago
Here's how to know if you were affected in the Facebook hack - and how to delete your account
TECH
Here's How to Know if You Were Affected in The Facebook Hack - And How to Delete Your Account

Not good.

9 hours ago
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE