LIVE UPDATES: NASA's Perseverance Rover Is Landing on Mars Today

After a decade of preparation and a nearly seven-month journey since its spectacular launch, NASA's Perseverance rover is due to land on Mars today, February 18.

This event marks a major stage in NASA's Mars 2020 mission, as engineers based at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California will attempt to land the fifth and most ambitious Mars rover the space agency has ever sent to the Red Planet.

The nail-biting "seven minutes of terror" - during which the rover nestled in its entry capsule will enter the Martian atmosphere, descend, and land in Jezero Crater - will begin around 3:48 pm EST, and we are hoping to celebrate a successful touchdown at around 3:55 pm EST!

In the live blog below, we'll be bringing you all the latest updates and fun science facts as we get closer to Perseverance's landing. You can also tune into the NASA livestream right here:

LIVE BLOG (all timestamps EST/refresh the page to see the latest updates)

2:45 pm: Another space mission, another live blog! As usual, we are so excited to be experiencing this rover landing here with you all. As of now, we're entering the last hour before the action, and we are sure that over at NASA there are hundreds of nervous space engineers who barely slept a wink last night.

2:45 pm: While we wait, here are three fast facts about Perseverance: while largely based on its predecessor Curiosity, the new rover is more autonomous than any other craft previously landed on Mars; it's carrying a helicopter (!) for a test of the first powered flights on Mars; nestled amongst its wheels is a commemorative plaque honouring medical workers from around the world, who have worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A touching tribute by @NASA to all the health workers fighting #COVID19 around the World. This plaque, affixed to the Perseverance rover, is a testament of humanity's strength and indeed our perseverance in the Universe. 🌎🌍🌏#CountdownToMars #Mars2020 #NASA #Perseverance #Mars pic.twitter.com/eYzX1UvUi7 — Leon Lesley Dobie (@leon_dobie) July 30, 2020

2:48 pm: By the way, if you're keen on multi-screening this whole thing, the official Twitter hashtag is #CountdownToMars.

2:51 pm: What would be the most exciting scientific discovery of Perseverance? Finding traces of ancient life on Mars, according to Katie Stack Morgan, the mission's deputy project scientist.

That's why Perseverance is landing in Jezero Crater - this captivating landscape contains an ancient Martian river delta. You can read here in this piece by Evan Gough on why it's a perfect place for preserving fossils:

Jezero Crater was chosen for a few reasons. It's an ancient area, the site of a lake about 3.5 billion years ago. It contains landforms that old, including the river delta. It also contains the so-called "bathtub ring" of carbonates.

3:06 pm: Less than an hour to go now! We're starting to feel the jitters. On the NASA stream right now, there's a discussion of another incredible thing Perseverance has been tasked with - gathering samples from the surface of Mars for a later mission to retrieve! Lori Glaze, Director of NASA's Science Mission Directorate's Planetary Science Division, is explaining that the sample tubes the rover is carrying had to be basically the cleanest things ever - not a single shred of Earthling DNA can be allowed in there, in order to not contaminate the materials.

By the way, ESA will be helping NASA to capture the samples on the return mission. The mission status is currently 'proposed', so it will be a while yet before we actually have some fresh Mars rocks.

3:13 pm: Ooooh, you guys. The 'cruise' team - the people at mission control who have been monitoring and helping along the spacecraft's journey to Mars over the past six-and-a-half months, is officially handing things over to the landing team! Chills. "You all should sleep in on Sunday, you guys have earned it," says the team leader. Indeed.

3:18 pm: Did you know that Perseverance has some special experimental cargo strapped to its belly? Well, if you're as massive a nerd as we are, you probably did, but we'll rehash that anyway: its name is Ingenuity, and it's a helicopter. The lovely name comes courtesy of high school student Vaneeza Rupani of Northport, Alabama, who originally submitted the name for the rover to NASA's "Name the Rover" essay contest.

"The ingenuity and brilliance of people working hard to overcome the challenges of interplanetary travel are what allow us all to experience the wonders of space exploration," Rupani wrote. "Ingenuity is what allows people to accomplish amazing things."

Perseverance's own name comes from Alexander Mather, who won said essay contest.