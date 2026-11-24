Not all fat in your body is stored in tissue. Some forms are constantly circulating in your bloodstream.

Day in and day out, triglycerides flow through your blood vessels, packaged within lipoprotein pouches – ready to be used for energy or stored for later.

But sometimes, when the body's fat metabolism is thrown out of balance, triglycerides can flood the bloodstream, increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease.

A new injection could slash these blood fats by up to 46 percent.

In a phase 2b clinical trial, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, a novel antibody therapy normalized triglyceride levels in more than half the patients receiving a high dose.

The drug is called MAR001. It is owned by Marea Therapeutics (recently acquired by Lisata Therapeutics), which funded this recent clinical trial.

"Despite advances in lipid-lowering therapy, many patients continue to have elevated triglyceride levels and cardiovascular risk," says lead author of the clinical trial, cardiologist Michelle O'Donoghue from Mass General Brigham.

"Our findings suggest that MAR001 may be able to safely and effectively lower triglycerides."

Illustration of high-density lipoprotein, which can transport lipids, triglycerides, phospholipids, and cholesterol. (ttsz/iStockphoto/Getty Images)

MAR001 is a monoclonal antibody that works against a protein called ANGPTL4. This protein is especially elevated after periods of fasting, and it inhibits lipoprotein lipase, the main enzyme that breaks down triglycerides in the bloodstream

People with some variants of the gene that makes the ANGPTL4 protein have lower triglyceride levels. They also have reduced risks of diabetes mellitus and coronary disease.

MAR001 is a drug designed to tap into these benefits. Its dosage was tested among 235 participants with elevated triglyceride levels.

Patients in the randomized, double-blind clinical trial were spread across 48 centers in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, and for 24 weeks in total, they received one subcutaneous injection every four weeks.

Some participants received a placebo, while others received MAR001 at doses of 300, 450, or 900 mg.

In just 12 weeks, all the doses of MAR001 showed promising results.

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Injections of this novel medicine significantly reduced fasting triglyceride levels in patients by 39 to 46 percent compared to the placebo. The drug also reduced remnant cholesterol levels by 37 to 41 percent.

This double-whammy effect has the potential to greatly reduce cardiovascular risks, although the trial did not test longer-term outcomes.

After just 12 weeks, however, nearly 52 percent of those given the highest dose of MAR001 achieved normal triglyceride levels compared with just 3.4 percent on the placebo.

What's more, these benefits were largely sustained over 24 weeks, suggesting they could have lasting effects.

When triglyceride levels in the blood reach 500 mg/dL or above, it is known as severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG).

This is a dangerous outcome that can increase the risk of acute pancreatitis, or sudden pancreatic inflammation.

In the recent clinical trial, participants with highest baseline triglyceride levels seemed to benefit the most from MAR001 injections.

Among this subset of subject, triglyceride levels fell by up to 72 percent from baseline.

(O'Donoghue et al., The New England Journal of Medicine, 2026)

"These findings are particularly encouraging given the need for additional treatment options for sHTG, where many remain at risk for serious complications including acute pancreatitis despite currently available therapies," explains O'Donoghue.

A dedicated follow-up study is already underway.

"MAR001 delivered on every objective in Part A, and we believe these data provide compelling clinical validation of ANGPTL4 inhibition," says the chief executive officer of Marea Therapeutics, Josh Lehrer.

"People with sHTG need a therapy that can help prevent pancreatitis without worsening the diabetes and cardiovascular risk so many of them already carry, and we believe MAR001/MAR005 has the potential to be that therapy. We are now advancing into Part B in sHTG with strong momentum."

MAR005 is a longer-acting version of MAR001 that is now in clinical development.

But cardiologist Renuka Jain, who was not involved in the trial, says that we need to learn more before these drugs are approved for use.

"We need longer-term studies in more diverse populations to determine whether these reductions are sustained and to better understand clinical outcomes and the effects of prolonged treatment," Jain explains on the American College of Cardiology site.

This year, lipid metabolism researchers Miriam Larouche and Daniel Gaudet at the Université de Montréal in Canada argued in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism that a new era is dawning in the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Recently, several other drugs like MAR001 have performed well in clinical trials.

In August, for instance, a drug called plozasiran (brand name Redemplo) showed triglyceride reductions of approximately 80 percent after one year, compared with roughly 27 percent in the placebo group.

What's more, there was a 78 percent reduction in cumulative acute pancreatitis events across two phase 3 clinical trials.

Today, plozasiran is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to reduce triglycerides, but only in adults with a rare genetic disorder that affects the body's ability to break down fats in the bloodstream.

As Larouche and Gaudet point out, however, plozasiran can result in slight worsening of glycemic control in patients with prediabetes or diabetes.

But MAR001 takes a different route, and it doesn't seem to lead to worsening blood sugar control.

"Given the role of ANGPTL4 in adipocytes," write Larouche and Gaudet, "inhibition of ANGPTL4 may be effective across a large spectrum of lipid disorders, provided that sufficient lipoprotein lipase activity is preserved."

There is a pressing unmet need for patients with dangerously high triglyceride levels. New options may be just around the corner.

The research has been published in The New England Journal of Medicine.