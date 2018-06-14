main article image
(YouTube/WWF)

These Penguins Appear to Be Living on an Island of Plastic, But The Truth Is Kinda Worse

A sad reality.

CARLY CASSELLA
14 JUN 2018
 

We know. We've been told. The plastic waste that has been piling up in our oceans is out of control. But sometimes, when the problem is so far away, we can lose track of how dire the situation truly is.

 

A viral video from researchers in the South Pacific has put the consequences of our actions front and center.

The footage, published on the World Wildlife Foundation's (WFF) Facebook page, shows a group of penguins floating on what appears to be an island of plastic.

The shocking video has caused viral outrage since it was first posted in April 2018, with many people online wanting to know, "How could humans have done this?"

It turns out, the entire video was actually a viral hoax - but one with a serious message.

According to the fact-checking website Snopes, the footage was digitally manipulated by the WWF to make it appear as though the penguins were scrambling over plastic.

But don't go screaming, "Fake news!" just yet. According to the WWF, the whole thing was supposed to be educational. When they posted the video on their Facebook page, they also attached an article explaining the point.

 

"Fortunately, our discovery of penguins on the island made of plastic waste is not genuine," the article reads.

"But we live in a world where such hazards from plastic pollution could very quickly become real, so there's no April Fool punchline, just serious background," it continues.

The WWF's goal? To send us to the naughty corner and make us think about what we've done – or, more accurately, what we're about to do.

"Therefore, we should all reflect to ourselves on what we do to our planet with our daily behaviour," the WWF article continues.

"Plastic smothers our seas and we need to act urgently before stories that sound impossible become possible."

And really, when humans are dumping ten million tons of plastic into the ocean every year, what other outcome is there?

By 2050, scientists predict that there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish. It's not hard to imagine a future in which penguins are forced to hunker down on a pile of human waste.

 

More From ScienceAlert

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is literally raining gemstones now, and we want some
Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Is Literally Raining Gemstones Now, And We Want Some

So pretty!

2 hours ago
An unlucky child in Idaho is currently being treated for actual bubonic plague
An Unlucky Child in Idaho Is Currently Being Treated For Actual Bubonic Plague

What year is this?

3 hours ago
Einstein's newly published travel diaries reveal a "shocking" racist and sexist streak
Einstein's Newly Published Travel Diaries Reveal a "Shocking" Racist And Sexist Streak

Never meet your heroes.

3 hours ago
The right way to tell if you're actually overweight doesn't involve a scale
The Right Way to Tell if You're Actually Overweight Doesn't Involve a Scale

You can try it out right now.

6 hours ago
A dust storm is engulfing Mars, and NASA images show the situation is bleak
A Dust Storm Is Engulfing Mars, And NASA Images Show The Situation Is Bleak

Oh dear.

6 hours ago
This woman has a strange type of blindness - she can't see anything unless it moves
This Woman Has a Strange Type of Blindness - She Can't See Anything Unless It Moves

Neuroscientists have mapped her brain to figure out what's going on.

7 hours ago
BREAKING: Antarctica has lost 3 trillion tonnes of ice since 1992, and it's speeding up
BREAKING: Antarctica Has Lost 3 Trillion Tonnes of Ice Since 1992, And It's Speeding Up

But we can still change the future!

11 hours ago
 
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE