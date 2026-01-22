Excessive sitting isn't good for a person's physical or mental health, but there's a type of sedentary activity that may not shrink our brains or cost our cognition to the same extent.

A systematic review of 85 studies has now found good reason to differentiate between 'active' sitting, like playing cards or reading, and 'passive' sitting, like watching TV.

The former may actually boost brain health.

That's probably because active sitting engages the brain, whereas passive sitting lets a person take a back seat both physically and cognitively.

Related: Scientists Revealed How Much Exercise You Need to 'Offset' Sitting All Day

"Total sitting time has been shown to be related to brain health; however, sitting is often treated as a single entity, without considering the specific type of activity," explains public health researcher Paul Gardiner from the University of Queensland in Australia.

"Most people spend many hours sitting each day, so the type of sitting really matters … These findings show that small everyday choices – like reading instead of watching television – may help keep your brain healthier as you age."

Obviously, exercise remains incredibly important for cognitive health, but giving your brain a workout is also important, and that doesn't necessarily mean you have to be on your feet.

Across numerous studies, Gardiner and colleagues found that active sitting activities, like reading, playing card games, and using a computer, showed "overwhelmingly positive associations with cognitive health, enhancing cognitive functions such as executive function, situational memory, and working memory."

Meanwhile, passive sitting was most consistently associated with negative cognitive outcomes, including increased risk of dementia.

The effect sizes were small but significant. The study authors hope their results will help inform future health research and more nuanced health guidance.

For example, the researchers suggest guidelines should recognize the difference between passively watching TV and actively using a computer, and encourage people to take short breaks to stimulate their brains and move.

Their review focused on studies of typical sedentary activities in natural settings, rather than structured programs designed to boost brain function, making it relevant to people's everyday lives.

"Health advice could shift from simply saying 'sit less' to encouraging more mentally engaging activities while sitting," argues Gardiner.

"This could help people make easy, realistic changes that support long‑term brain health and potentially reduce dementia risk."

The study was published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease.