Sometimes, from the very first moment you meet a person, you can tell there's something special about them.

It's hard to define. But it's a powerful feeling, and it makes you want to see them again.

Be careful if that happens, though, because while it could be true love, it could also be a sign that something isn't quite right, new research suggests.

In a study in the Journal of Research in Personality, psychologists conducted an experiment involving 129 men and women, who met up for 561 3-minute dates across eight speed-dating events.

After each date, participants completed a post-date scorecard, rating their date partner on the Big Five personality factors: extraversion, agreeableness, conscientiousness, neuroticism, and openness.

They also rated their dates on additional characteristics relevant to their overall dating appeal – including physical attractiveness, intelligence, motivation, humor, and kindness – and indicated whether they would like to see their date partner again.

People who score higher on psychopathy and sadism tend to make a surprisingly good first impression, the research suggests. (Alexander Krivitskiy/Unsplash)

But here's the kicker – before the dates happened, each participant filled out a questionnaire that included established psychological tests, with questions designed to measure their levels of psychopathy and sadism.

As it turns out, people who score higher on psychopathy and sadism tend to make a surprisingly good first impression in dating scenarios, the researchers found.

"Both global psychopathy and sadism were associated with higher likelihoods of being chosen for a second date," social psychologist Braden Hall from the University of Alabama and colleagues explain in their paper.

"Each increment (one standard deviation) in global psychopathy was associated with a 24.6 percent increase in odds of being chosen for a second date, while each increment in global sadism was associated with a 28.4 percent increase in odds of being chosen for a second date."

The researchers say the differences between scoring relatively high versus scoring relatively low (in terms of the psychopathy and sadism levels in this experiment) amounted to about one extra 'Yes, I'll see them again' from a prospective dater, from the pool of eight dates that each participant attended.

It's a significant effect, and a surprising one, but the researchers also point out it was relatively weak compared to the effect of physical attractiveness, which was approximately six times stronger at attracting second dates in comparison.

But what is it about the traits of psychopathy and sadism that people found attractive?

"Individuals higher in psychopathy and sadism were, generally, perceived as physically attractive, humorous, and extraverted," the researchers explain.

"Also, individuals higher in psychopathy and sadism did not come across as any less kind or agreeable (i.e., not as particularly antagonistic)."

The researchers note one of the limitations of the study is that, overall, most of the sample did not score particularly highly in terms of psychopathy and sadism, even among the individuals who did score higher.

If they had – and thus might have come across as significantly more antagonistic during their dates – it's possible the results would have been quite different, as individuals with very high levels might conceivably struggle to present themselves in an attractive light, which could reduce their dating appeal, the researchers say.

In contrast, though, when levels of psychopathy and sadism are only relatively high – not super-high – and they're only experienced in the time-limited setting of 3-minute speed-dates, it seems the more antagonistic characteristics of psychopathy and sadism don't have a chance to surface, whereas more positive and charismatic traits might be interpreted by speed-daters.

"As a whole, the findings suggest people higher in psychopathy and sadism manage to come across in ways that are emblematic of agentic boldness (confident, fun, good-looking)," the researchers explain.

"Speed-dating can be a high-pressure, anxiety-arousing situation, and people higher in psychopathy and sadism may function well in these situations due to generally feeling less aroused in fear-inducing situations. This may allow them to thrive in initial dating encounters as it supports coming across as sociable, carefree, and funny as opposed to fearful, overly cautious, and reticent."

But even if you find a psychopath attractive in a 3-minute speed-dating scenario, there's no guarantee their more disagreeable traits won't surface in the later stages of dating.

The researchers observe that individuals who are higher in psychopathy and sadism tend to have negative long-term romantic outcomes – and they're probably more likely to ghost you besides.

The findings are reported in the Journal of Research in Personality.