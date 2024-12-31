In recent years there's been a significant rise in the number of pet dogs and cats exposed to cocaine in their homes, new research shows – a trend that raises concerns about animal health and safety.

The study was carried out by public health researcher Orrin Ware, from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and veterinary toxicologist Renee Schmid, from the Pet Poison Helpline. They analyzed calls made to the international helpline across the years 2019 to 2023.

Data was logged on reports of dogs or cats' exposure to either cocaine or methamphetamine and the team calculated an annual percent change (APC) – a useful way of identifying an overall trend in figures that may experience fluctuations in the short term.

While there was no significant increase in pets coming into contact with methamphetamine, there was a concerning rise in reports of exposure to cocaine.

For cats, the numbers showed an APC of 52 percent (based on a total of 63 cocaine-related reports), while for dogs the APC was 39 percent (433 reports). An APC of 38 percent for dogs exposed to either cocaine or methamphetamine was also notable.

"Animals are highly sensitive to the stimulatory and sympathomimetic effects of cocaine and methamphetamine," write the researchers in their published paper.

"Any degree of exposure should be considered concerning, as there is the risk of severe toxicity and death, even with aggressive medical therapy."

The data in the study doesn't cover what the results were of the calls to the helpline, nor does it look at how the exposures happened. However, the study period coincided with the coronavirus pandemic, when a lot of us were spending more time at home.

Cocaine and methamphetamine are the most commonly used banned stimulant drugs in the US. According to the statistics, 1.8 percent of Americans took cocaine and 0.9 percent of Americans used methamphetamine in the last 12 months.

Pets encountering these drugs are at risk of eating or sniffing the toxic substance, as these inquisitive animals will tend to do. The effects of significant levels of exposure can range from vomiting and tremors to hemorrhaging and death.

And while pet owners are not likely to want to admit to having illicit substances in their homes, the researchers say they have a duty to make sure whatever they're taking isn't kept in a place where their canine or feline friends can find it.

"This study is critical because it raises awareness about the potential consequences of unsecured illicit stimulants," write the researchers.

"The importance of veterinary medicine cannot be understated, as cats and dogs are crucial members of households, often providing comfort and emotional support, highlighting the intrinsic relationship between human and animal health."

The research has been published in JAMA Network Open.