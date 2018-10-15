main article image
(Paul E. Alers/NASA)
HUMANS

Stephen Hawking Warned of Future 'Superhumans' Threatening The End of Humanity

A grim prediction from beyond the grave.

PETER DOCKRILL
15 OCT 2018

It's been several months since the late Stephen Hawking passed away, but posthumous writings by the groundbreaking scientist show the great man still had much more to tell us.

Just days after Hawking's final academic paper was published online, the world-famous physicist is back in the spotlight for a different reason: a stark, controversial prediction of a future that threatens the end of the human race as we know it.

 

In excerpts from his final book of essays – Brief Answers to the Big Questions, being published this week and billed as his last message to the world – Hawking warns genetic engineering may inevitably alter the trajectory of human evolution.

"We are now entering a new phase of what might be called self-designed evolution, in which we will be able to change and improve our DNA," Hawking writes.

"We have now mapped DNA, which means we have read 'the book of life', so we can start writing in corrections."

In the early stages of these daunting capabilities – enabled by gene-editing technologies like CRISPR – Hawking suggests genetic changes "will be confined to the repair of genetic defects".

In contrast, more comprehensive and absolute tampering with our physiology – such as boosting human intelligence, for example – will take greater time and control to master, since a larger and more complex arrangement of genes will be involved.

Despite the barriers, as the science and technology improves, Hawking predicts a world in which the ability to self-design people ultimately divides society, rather than helping to unite it.

 

"I am sure that during this century people will discover how to modify both intelligence and instincts such as aggression," he writes.

"Laws will probably be passed against genetic engineering with humans. But some people won't be able to resist the temptation to improve human characteristics, such as size of memory, resistance to disease, and length of life."

The elites who receive this kind of genetic augmentation – which Hawking dubs "superhumans" – may emerge onto a collision course with natural humans, the professor suggests, and the contest could be one that comes to define the very future custodianship of the planet.

"Once such superhumans appear, there are going to be significant political problems with the unimproved humans, who won't be able to compete," he suggests.

"Presumably, they will die out, or become unimportant. Instead, there will be a race of self-designing beings who are improving themselves at an ever-increasing rate."

While Hawking's views on this topic could be considered somewhat alarmist, scientists have been debating the ethics of CRISPR for years, with many sharing fears of how the genetic modifications could lead to things like 'designer babies'.

 

Amidst the moral panics, it's important to note that some of the concerns do have a historical precedent, and not every advancement suddenly means we're leaving ethical science behind.

But in Hawking's view at least, superhumans are probably not the greatest threat humanity is staring down right now.

As he's discussed before, that dubious honour likely falls to a super-intelligent AI with dangerous capabilities and goals that do not align with those of humans – or some kind of planetary disaster that extinguishes life on Earth before humans have had a chance to jump ship.

You can read more on Hawking's thoughts on these issues at length in Brief Answers to the Big Questions being published this week, or sample some choice excerpts in The Times.

 
Politics & Society
A scientist and clean energy advocate is gaining ground in Chicago's 'hottest Congressional race'
Politics & Society
A Scientist And Clean Energy Advocate Is Gaining Ground in Chicago's 'Hottest Congressional Race'

It's too close to call.

1 day ago
A black scientist has never been awarded a science Nobel Prize
Politics & Society
A Black Scientist Has Never Been Awarded a Science Nobel Prize

How do we fix this?

5 days ago
Women have lasting health problems years after experiencing sexual assault, study shows
Politics & Society
Women Have Lasting Health Problems Years After Experiencing Sexual Assault, Study Shows

There's a clear correlation.

7 days ago
CERN scientist suspended after presentation claiming 'physics built by men'
Politics & Society
CERN Scientist Suspended After Presentation Claiming 'Physics Built by Men'

Okay, what decade is this?

13 days ago
More From ScienceAlert
Hundreds of supplements are tainted with hidden pharmaceutical drugs
HEALTH
Hundreds of Supplements Are Tainted With Hidden Pharmaceutical Drugs

So it's not the 'herbs' doing the work...

0 minutes ago
Growing up with lots of books could give a significant boost in 3 key life skills
HUMANS
Growing Up With Lots of Books Could Give a Significant Boost in 3 Key Life Skills

It's not "hoarding" if it's books.

15 minutes ago
Should vegans avoid avocados and almonds? Here's why that's not as crazy as it sounds
ENVIRONMENT
Should Vegans Avoid Avocados And Almonds? Here's Why That's Not as Crazy as It Sounds

But not everyone would agree.

47 minutes ago
Eerie Child 'Vampire Burial' Discovered in Italy
HUMANS
Eerie Child 'Vampire Burial' Discovered in Italy

To keep it from rising.

5 hours ago
Meritocracy in our society is a lie - genes reveal it's better to be born rich than talented
HUMANS
Meritocracy in Our Society Is a Lie - Genes Reveal It's Better to Be Born Rich Than Talented

The science is in.

6 hours ago
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE