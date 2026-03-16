While GLP-1 drugs such as Wegovy and Ozempic are now being broadly championed and widely used, several studies are revealing some potentially worrying side effects – including new research that looks in detail at related vision loss.

These medications are so named because of how they mimic the effects of the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) hormone to suppress appetite, aid digestion, and regulate blood sugar. They've been extensively prescribed to help with weight loss and manage diabetes.

However, reports of eyesight problems related to GLP-1 drugs and their active ingredient, semaglutide, are on the rise, prompting medicines regulators in the UK and Europe to review the risks based on available data.

In this new study, a team from universities across Canada analyzed records of adverse events collected by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over 7 years, 2017-2024, and looked for cases of ischemic optic neuropathy (ION).

The rare condition can cause sudden and complete vision loss due to a lack of blood flow to the optic nerve – and it can be permanent in some cases.

The researchers wanted to see how many cases of ION occurred in people taking different semaglutide formulations: Wegovy (for weight loss), Ozempic (for type 2 diabetes), and Rybelsus (for type 2 diabetes).

"These findings extend our prior global analysis and, whereas previous studies identified only an agent-specific association, this study provides the first evidence of a formulation- and dose-dependent ION risk, with the strongest association observed for Wegovy," write the researchers in their published paper.

The statistical analysis deployed by the team found that the odds of a Wegovy-related ION complaint were almost five times higher than with Ozempic, while no clear relationship was found between Rybelsus and ION.

Semaglutide injection pen
Semaglutide drugs are often administered via injection. (Munro/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

That's a stark difference, but it's important to put the numbers into context. The FDA database the researchers analyzed included more than 30 million so-called adverse events, and of these, there were a total of 28 cases linking Wegovy to ION and 47 cases linking Ozempic to ION.

While that Ozempic number is higher, it's been prescribed for a lot longer than Wegovy. Even so, the researchers found the strongest ION signal with Wegovy, and this persisted after adjusting for demographic factors such as age and sex: The odds of ION among Wegovy users were 4.74 times higher than with Ozempic, based on reported cases.

There was a clear difference between the sexes, too: Men taking semaglutide of any kind were about three times more likely to report a case of ION than women using GLP-1 drugs.

While these results are associations from one particular FDA database – not risk estimates for the general, global population prescribed semaglutide – they are still concerning to experts who say further research is necessary.

"These findings highlight a potential dose-dependent safety concern that warrants urgent prospective evaluation to guide prescribing and regulatory policy," the researchers write.

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The team didn't examine why a link between GLP-1 drugs and vision loss might exist in this study, but they have a few ideas. It's possible that Wegovy, which has been approved for use at higher doses than other GLP-1 drugs, may lower blood pressure, perhaps reducing blood supply to the eye.

That's a hypothesis that further research can investigate. In the meantime, scientists are building a complex picture of GLP-1medications. Besides their primary effects, they have been linked with a host of other biological consequences, from reduced cancer risk to a greater likelihood of depression.

In a linked commentary, researchers from the University of Southampton in the UK (who were not involved in the study) discuss balancing the urgent need for anti-obesity strategies with the equally urgent need to make sure treatments are safe.

Related: Ozempic-Like Drugs May Increase Risk of Bone And Joint Conditions

"Further studies providing nuanced information of this kind are therefore warranted," they conclude, "for better understanding of anti-obesity medication effects in the eye, especially given their increasing usage."

The research has been published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology.