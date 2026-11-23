Prostate cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths for men in the US, and there are now some significant changes to the guidelines around it, issued in a new update from the American Cancer Society (ACS).

It's the first update we've had for ACS advice since 2010, and there's a major shift: The organization is now recommending regular blood tests to screen for prostate cancer for millions of men, starting at age 45 for those at higher risk and age 50 for those at average risk.

Before now, routine screening wasn't directly recommended. Instead, men were advised to make an informed decision about screening with their doctor.

There have traditionally been concerns around overdiagnosis and overtreatment, with harms from unnecessary treatments (like erectile dysfunction and incontinence) possibly outweighing the benefits – not all prostate cancers become dangerous or life-threatening.

In 2026, as the ACS points out, there is now a greater amount of evidence that early screening reduces deaths.

In recent years, there's also been more recognition that a screening test is only the first step in a longer process, and that the actions taken on the results can be personalized between individuals.

The ACS researchers want to reduce some of the disparities between populations. (Hoffman et al., CA: Cancer J. Clin., 2026)

"These updated guidelines are a critical step toward preventing diagnoses of advanced disease, reducing premature deaths, and minimizing treatment-related harms," says cancer epidemiologist Robert Smith, the senior author of the new report, and the director of the Center for Early Cancer Detection at the ACS.

At the center of the new advice is the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test, which looks for a specific protein the prostate produces.

This test is not new, nor is it entirely accurate (higher PSA can be caused by other, harmless conditions), but it is quick and inexpensive.

On the accuracy issue, in the last decade or so, follow-up tests (including MRI scans) have improved too – which means PSA levels become more useful as an early indicator.

"PSA testing remains the cornerstone of detecting prostate cancer early, and we now have stronger evidence of its benefits," says Smith.

The updated advice says that men at higher risk of prostate cancer, specifically Black men and non-Black men with a strong family history of the disease, should get annual blood test screenings from the ages of 45 to 69.

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For average-risk men, the recommendation is a screening every two years from age 50 to age 69.

Between the ages of 70–74, the guidelines say the balance between the potential harms and benefits of screening should be carefully weighed, and from the age of 75, screening isn't advised.

By that point in life, the health risks of treatment are likely to be more dangerous than the prostate cancer, which typically grows slowly.

The ACS team also commissioned three outside modeling teams to run a series of computer models, looking at the best combination of screening ages and testing frequencies to see how it could theoretically affect biopsies, overdiagnosis, and lives saved.

"Our aim is also to help reduce prostate cancer disparities and ease the disease burden," says William Dahut, the chief scientific officer at the ACS.

"Black men experience a 67 percent higher incidence and nearly double the mortality rate compared with White men, an inequity that needs immediate reversal."

The estimates for prostate cancer in US men in 2026 are 333,830 diagnoses and 36,320 deaths, which highlights the scale of the health issue. With these new guidelines, the hope is that diagnoses will be more accurate, and deaths will be fewer.

These recommendations will continue to be assessed and refined, the ACS says, as new scientific evidence and patient data become available.

The organization has also published a patient page that explains the new guidelines for men affected by them.

"Think of prostate cancer screening as an early warning system for your health," says Shanthi Sivendran, the interim chief patient officer at the ACS.

"By catching aggressive cancers with a simple PSA blood test, you open the door to highly effective treatments that protect your future. Meanwhile, lower-risk findings can be safely managed through careful, active surveillance."

The research has been published in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians.