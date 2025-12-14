Despite countless programmes and initiatives, rates of entrepreneurial intention – a marker of how willing people are to start new ventures – remain stagnant.

But what if the secrets to entrepreneurial success lie not in textbooks but within the brain itself?

Imagine an approach that doesn't just teach the mechanics of entrepreneurship but actively enhances the skills that make aspiring entrepreneurs successful? We know these include focus, creativity, resilience, cognitive flexibility, emotional regulation, and an ability to make decisions under uncertainty.

And what if these critical abilities of the entrepreneurial mindset could be nurtured through neuroscience? This concept is at the core of a shift proposed in my recent book Entrepreneurship and neuroscience: Researching brain-driven entrepreneurship.

By integrating advanced neuro-technologies into the research, teaching, and practice of entrepreneurship, our work presents an alternative framework for fostering entrepreneurial behaviour from the ground up.

Entrepreneurship research has evolved through several distinct phases. The economic era (1870–1940) examined how entrepreneurs influenced markets.

Meanwhile, the social and psychological era (1940–1970) focused on uncovering the traits and motivations that drive them.

More recently, the managerial era (1920-2022) framed entrepreneurship as a structured, step-by-step process.

I and others are now proposing the "brain-driven" era of entrepreneurship education. This focuses on reshaping how we understand and support entrepreneurial success. Unlike previous approaches, this new perspective places entrepreneurial cognitive enhancement at its core, leveraging insights from neuroscience.

For example, researchers including myself have identified electroencephalography (EEG) and structured cognitive training protocols – grounded in neuroscience – as promising tools for assessing mental states. They are also key to enhancing cognitive functions linked to entrepreneurial success.

While conventional tools such as interviews, questionnaires, and behavioural observation capture surface-level behaviour and self-reported experiences, EEG goes deeper – measuring the brain's electrical activity. This makes it possible to explore attention, working memory, cognitive workload, and emotional regulation in more detail.

A study at the University of Kobe indicates that EEG can detect the subtle interplay between emotions and entrepreneurial decision-making. In the experiment, participants were briefly shown emotionally charged words – such as "joyful" or "awful" – before making decisions in a risk-based game. The aim was to test whether emotional cues might subtly shift risk-taking behaviour.

While their choices didn't change in statistically clear ways, the brain data told a different story. Participants with higher entrepreneurial intention showed distinct patterns of neural activity in response to emotional cues.

This was particularly in areas associated with attention and making meaning of things. This suggests that even when behaviour appears unchanged, the brain may be processing emotional information in ways that shape how decisions are made under uncertainty.

Brain activity in the frontal and parietal areas also revealed that those with stronger entrepreneurial intentions responded more efficiently to emotional cues. This suggests their brains may be wired to handle emotionally charged decisions differently.

While cognitive functions such as sustained attention, emotional regulation, and cognitive flexibility are increasingly recognised as essential for entrepreneurial success, EEG enables us to observe how these abilities operate in real time.

These capacities are central to navigating uncertainty, adapting to changing conditions, and making rapid, high-stakes decisions.

Brain-aligned cognitive training

Emerging "brain-aligned methods" shed light on how to gently train the brain to support entrepreneurial development. These approaches focus on strengthening core cognitive functions increasingly associated with entrepreneurial performance.

At Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University's recent Technopreneurship Summer School, we let students take part in cognitive training. This included exercises such as maintaining focus on moving visual stimuli to strengthen sustained attention. This involved engaging in short design challenges like building a simple robot prototype and reflecting aloud on their mental processes.

This application of neuroscience within entrepreneurship education has also sparked innovation beyond classroom-based interventions. While the field is still emerging, studies in music neuroscience suggest that specific sound patterns and frequencies can influence attention, mood, and cognitive performance.

A development called cognitive performance music offers an early glimpse into how music might complement cognitive training. This is basically music designed to sharpen cognitive focus, sustain deep motivation, and strengthen the cognitive dimensions of an entrepreneurial mindset.

A well-recognised example is Steve Reich's minimalist composition Piano Phase, which has been shown to foster neural synchronisation and sustained attentional engagement across listeners.

The world's first album in this genre, Take the Leap, was produced using a proprietary neuro-algorithm developed through my ongoing work on brain-driven approaches to entrepreneurial learning.

Another example is structured frameworks like the WNYLE Method, a pioneering brain-based entrepreneurial training approach designed to enhance the cognitive and emotional capacities that drive entrepreneurial actions.

It draws on neuroscience, cinematic storytelling, thematic music, and guided mental exercises. Ultimately, the method follows a carefully designed sequence that mirrors how the brain processes attention, emotion, and reflection for deeper learning.

These innovations highlight the potential of neuroscience to enhance how students cultivate essential skills that can be of use both inside and outside the classroom.

As neuroscience moves from the lab to the lecture hall, a new frontier is emerging – one where cognitive optimisation becomes a core component of entrepreneurial readiness.

We have long known that learning reshapes the brain's structure and function. This underscores the strength of neuroscience to enhance entrepreneurship education. It isn't just about imparting knowledge, but by developing the cognitive agility needed to thrive in an unpredictable world.

And perhaps the most exciting part? This is only the beginning.

Victor (Vik) Perez, Associate Professor of Practice, Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.