In what we can only interpret as a show of solidarity for the Solar System's beleaguered dwarf planet Pluto, the Sun put its heart prominently on its sleeve atmosphere.

On the side of the Sun facing Earth, a giant coronal hole appeared in the shape of an enormous love heart, many times the size of Earth, blasting a powerful stream of solar particles across the Solar System.

The uniquely shaped shadow is slowly rotating away from Earth, but only a few days ago, it was smack-bang in the center, placing our planet right in the path of its solar wind.

Related: Surprise Spiral Shape Revealed in The Darkness Surrounding The Solar System

Coronal holes aren't actual holes in the Sun. They are regions where the Sun's magnetic field weakens, allowing the constant wind of solar particles to escape more easily and powerfully, sending gusts of solar particles through the Solar System.

You can't see them in optical wavelengths, either. However, because the plasma within them is cooler and less dense than the surrounding plasma, the 'holes' appear as dark patches on the Sun in extreme ultraviolet and soft X-ray wavelengths.

When these gusts of solar particles collide with Earth's magnetosphere, some of them are accelerated along the magnetic field lines and channeled into the upper atmosphere at high latitudes. Their interaction with the atmosphere's gases is what causes auroral lights at the poles.

frameborder="0″ allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Other forms of solar shenanigans can have this effect, too. Coronal mass ejections, in which a massive belch of solar material explodes from the Sun, generate the most spectacular auroras. Still, the winds from coronal holes are nothing to sniff at: this particular hole produced a strong geomagnetic storm in mid-September, resulting in a lovely auroral display.

Solar activity is likely to continue declining over the next few years as we emerge from the peak of its 11-year activity cycle, known as solar maximum. Coronal holes, however, are just one facet of the Sun's behavior.

With a recent report from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory indicating a gradual increase in the strength of the solar wind since 2008, we may see more activity than expected as we head towards Solar Cycle 26.

And if it wasn't clear: We love you, too, Sun.