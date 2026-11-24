It was January 1940, and the United Kingdom had a serious problem.

German attacks on import ships were threatening to trigger extreme food shortages, effectively starving the nation into submission.

Overnight, strict food rationing went into effect, limiting the amount of certain foods people could buy, including common staples like sugar.

Decades and entire lifetimes later, the long-tail effect of that enforced sugar reduction, which continued into the 1950s, appears to have dramatically boosted the health of an entire generation of postwar babies, research suggests.

In a paper published in PNAS, researchers analyzed health data from 64,761 people who were born in the UK between 1951 and 1956, sourcing their information from the UK Biobank study.

Sugar rationing, already loosened earlier that year, ended in September 1953, after which average consumption levels quickly doubled.

By focusing on the 1951–1956 period straddling the cut-off, the researchers were able to compare the adult health of babies who spent their first 1,000 days (from conception to the age of two) under sugar rationing with babies who were born directly after and did not experience the limits.

They also compared the relative exposure of babies who experienced more of the sugar-rationing period to those born a little later, but still before restrictions lifted.

Cancer hazard ratios, tracked against progressive months of exposure to food rationing. The vertical dashed line separates babies conceived before rationing ended and those conceived after food restrictions were lifted. (Zhu & Zhang, PNAS, 2026)

It's not the first time researchers have turned to this historical event and the unique scientific data it provides.

Previous studies have shown that the sugar-rationed babies face lower chronic disease risks, along with lower chances of developing Alzheimer's, and they seem to enjoy better cardiovascular health.

But what about cancer risk?

"Excess sugar consumption is implicated in multiple cancers through insulin resistance, chronic inflammation, and metabolic reprogramming," write health economists Chen Zhu from China Agricultural University and Weilong Zhang from the University of Cambridge.

"Yet whether early-life sugar exposure causally shapes long-term cancer risk remains an open question."

Their research answers that question, showing significant reductions in cancer incidence for babies whose sugar intake was limited in early life.

Though these babies and their parents didn't have to contend with modern-day advertising and stacked supermarket shelves enticing them with increasingly sweet foods, the findings are a window into how sugar (or lack thereof) impacts health.

Related: Study Reveals What a Lifetime of Exposure to Fluoride in Drinking Water Does to Cognition

Compared with the babies who didn't experience sugar rationing, the babies who were sugar-rationed for their first 1,000 days were 69 percent less likely to develop liver cancer in their adult lives.

They also saw reduced incidence of prostate cancer (52 percent lower), lung cancer (41 percent lower), rectal cancer (40 percent lower), and breast cancer (36 percent lower).

The sugar-rationed babies also tended to show longer telomeres – the caps at the ends of chromosomes that protect our genetic material, which are linked to longevity.

According to the researchers, the telomere length of the sugar-rationed babies equated to about 2.2 years less biological aging, suggesting they aged more slowly throughout their lives, enjoying better overall health than the non-sugar-rationed participants.

Another interesting finding was that the sugar-rationed babies appeared to show persistent dietary habits that lasted into adulthood, compared to their non-rationed peers.

"Rationed cohorts consume less sugar, eat smaller food quantities, and maintain healthier, more diverse diets five decades after the policy ended," the researchers write in their paper.

While we can't be entirely sure why that is, the researchers have some ideas.

"The level of sweetness people are exposed to very early in life may shape their taste preferences for a long time," Zhang explained in The Conversation.

"There appear to be two mechanisms at work. One is biological – early nutrition may shape how the metabolism, organs and immune system develop. The other is behavioral – a taste for less sweetness, formed early, seems to stick."

The findings are intriguing: In the years after World War II, a generation of children was forced to restrict their sugar intake to levels comparable to what the World Health Organization recommends for everybody today.

And what do you know? They were healthier.

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While this was only an observational study, the researchers claim the experiment-like conditions of the sugar-rationing cut-off (which divided the participants into two discrete groups) produce a kind of "causal evidence" linking sugar intake to adult cancer risk.

Related: People Exposed to Sugar Rationing in Early Life Appear Biologically Younger in Their 50s

Not everyone agrees with the 'causal' interpretation. In a letter published in PNAS, medical scientist Nicola Cirillo from the University of Foggia in Italy argues that historical records undercut the idea that rationed infants got little or no sugar.

"The Welfare Foods Service, published during the study period… confirms provision of National Dried Milk specifically for children under two, which required 1½ teaspoons of sugar per feed," Cirillo notes.

That makes it hard to tie the results to a specific sugar dose during development.

Zhu and Zhang replied that their findings reflect exposure to the rationing regime as a whole, not a measured amount of sugar. They did agree that their description of infants' sugar allowances "was too strong".

Overall, the results should be interpreted with caution.

"This does not mean that children should not eat sugar at all," Zhang wrote, "and it certainly does not mean that postwar sugar rationing is a desirable policy."

The findings are reported in PNAS.