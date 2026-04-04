This week in science: NASA launches a historic Moon mission; US experts publish new cholesterol guidelines; archaeologists identify what may be the world's oldest 'dice'; and much more!

It's Official: NASA Artemis II Moon Mission Has Launched – Latest Pics, Details

NASA's Artemis II mission successfully launched on Wednesday, carrying four astronauts around the Moon for the first time in over 50 years.

It's a journey that's expected to carry humanity farther from Earth than anyone has ever been, breaking the record set by the crew of Apollo 13 in 1970.

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US Cardiologists Have Just Published New Guidelines For Managing Cholesterol

Cardiologists in the US have published new guidelines for patients and doctors about detecting and managing high cholesterol.

These fresh guidelines are compiled by medical experts from the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association, replacing the guidelines those organizations issued in 2018.

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New Alzheimer's Treatment Strategy Reverses Cognitive Decline in Mice

A compound called FLAV-27 has shown promise in reversing cognitive decline in mice with Alzheimer's by targeting a unique mechanism.

The new compound seems to work in a broader way than previous treatments, zooming out to target upstream changes in gene expression that help fuel the disease's progression in multiple ways, not just via protein plaques.

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Scientists May Have Uncovered The World's Oldest Dice

A study of Native American artifacts may have identified the world's oldest 'dice', dating back more than 12,000 years.

The record-breaking game pieces were used by hunter-gatherers near the end of the last ice age, which makes them thousands of years older than previously known artifacts that could be considered dice.

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3 Simple Daily Changes Could Lower Your Risk of Heart Attack And Stroke

Just three simple lifestyle changes could drastically reduce your heart attack risk, a new study says: more sleep, exercise, and veggies per day.

Based on an analysis of 53,242 participants with an average age of 63, the data showed that adding 11 more minutes of sleep, an extra 4.5 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity, and an additional quarter cup of vegetables each day was associated with a 10 percent reduction over eight years in the risk of major cardiovascular events, including heart attacks, stroke and heart failure.

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Unexpected Drug Combo May Supercharge Weight Loss in Older Women

A small study of women taking the GLP-1 drug tirzepatide found that they lost 35 percent more weight if they were also on hormone therapy.

"If confirmed, this work could speed the development and adoption of new, evidence-based strategies to reduce this risk for millions of postmenopausal women navigating this life stage," says endocrinologist Maria Daniela Hurtado Andrade.

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