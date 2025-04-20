Amid very real worries that tech is eroding our cognitive skills – why learn math or facts when you always have a calculator and Google? – a new study suggests that staying tech-savvy later in life can reduce dementia risk.

Researchers in Texas analyzed data from 57 previous studies, covering more than 411,000 people aged over 50, to look at the link between digital tech habits and cases of dementia.

"You can flip on the news on just about any day and you'll see people talking about how technologies are harming us," says psychologist and neuroscientist Michael Scullin, from Baylor University.

"People often use the terms 'brain drain' and 'brain rot', and now digital dementia is an emerging phrase. As researchers, we wanted to know if this was true."

The statistical analysis showed that technology use was associated with a 58 percent reduction in the risk of cognitive impairment. Additionally, tech users showed between 26 and 34 percent lower rates of cognitive decline over time.

It's important to note that this isn't the type of research that can prove direct cause and effect. Each study used different approaches, and measured technology use in a different way: some studies looked at smartphone use, for example, while others were measuring social media use.

However, the reduction in risk still held after adjustments for factors including occupation, education, and socioeconomic status. It seems there is a link here, which is worth investigating in further research.

"Our data suggests encouraging older adults to engage with technology, particularly in a manner that helps challenge, connect, and compensate for cognitive problems, could be a powerful approach to promoting cognitive health," says neuropsychologist Jared Benge, from the University of Texas at Austin.

Technology use could help protect against cognitive decline and dementia in a few different ways, the researchers suggest. It might help to stimulate the brain, for instance, especially when it comes to learning how to use new devices and apps.

Tech can also keep us better connected, with social media and video calls. We already know that being lonely is associated with a higher chance of developing dementia, while maintaining social ties can keep the brain humming along.

There's also the idea of technology acting as 'scaffolding' around a drop in mental capabilities, and keeping elderly people more independent for longer – apps helping with reminders for medications and health appointments, for example.

It's a complex picture, with a lot of factors involved, but given the broad reach of this new study and the large sample size, it could well be worth maintaining our relationship with tech as we get older – and helping others to do the same.

"If you have a parent or grandparent who's just staying away from technology, maybe revisit that," says Scullin.

"Could they learn to use photo, messaging, or calendar apps on a smartphone or tablet? Start simple and be very patient while they learn."

The research has been published in Nature Human Behaviour.