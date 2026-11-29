Weight gain in humans, mice, and, presumably, beings like sea sponges, is a complex confluence of genetics, environment, and diet.

So it's no wonder that keto diets have gained so much popularity because they offer a simple fat-loss blueprint: consume fatty foods and limit carbohydrates.

How much protein? Who knows.

In clinical settings, keto diets containing almost only fat have been used to treat conditions like seizures and obesity.

Yet previous studies on the colloquial keto diets have yielded various results, leaving its overall effects perplexingly inconclusive for regular folks looking to shed pounds without abandoning cheese.

In an even more bewildering result, seemingly identical mice responded to the same keto diets in jarringly opposite ways, a recent study found.

So scientists now have a reason for the keto diets' inconsistent effects: a low-protein diet stresses the liver, leading to a release of appetite-suppressing hormones - but it all depends on one's genes.

In this surprising study, published in the journal Cell Metabolism, researchers fed mice two types of no-carb keto diets: one with 5 percent of total calories from protein and one with 10 percent.

"The result was so striking," says Zhaoyue Zhang, a chemist and biologist specializing in in vivo metabolism at Rockefeller University, and the study's first author.

After four weeks, the mice on the 5 percent diet reduced their caloric intake by roughly 40 percent, lost weight, and improved their glucose sensitivity.

But the 10-percent-protein mice exhibited the opposite: they ate more, gained weight, and displayed poorer glucose control.

And here's the cliffhanger: both groups of mice were in ketosis, the fat-burning metabolic zone that's supposedly the key to keto magic.

Stranger still, varying the types of fats between saturated and unsaturated varieties yielded no difference.

An illustrative abstract of this work. (Zhang et al., Cell Metabolism, 2026)

So to explore the appetite-suppressing effects of the low-protein diet, the researchers next studied genetically modified mice lacking the hormone GDF15, which is produced in response to metabolic stress and acts on the brain to suppress appetite.

Counterintuitively, even the control mice failed to lose weight, though they did so in the previous experiment.

"At first, I was a bit panicked," Zhang explains.

"We had repeated the same experiment many times, and all of a sudden it didn't work."

It turns out that they had been using two different types of lab mice, the researchers explain in their press release.

One strain is known as B6J, the most commonly used lab mouse. The other strain is called B6NJ, and its genome is 99.9 percent similar to B6J.

But, importantly, this second strain lacks mutations in two genes, NNT and NLRP12, which protect cells against free radicals and help regulate inflammatory responses, respectively.

When testing just B6J mice, the researchers found that reduced food intake, rather than increased caloric expenditure, was the main driver of weight loss, though the low-protein diet also meant much of the weight lost was muscle mass, and was associated with a drop in activity levels.

So then why did the low-protein, high-fat diet induce appetite loss and weight loss in the B6J mice but not in the almost genomically identical B6NJ mice?

Because the former have two mutations that facilitate the loss of function – rather than an increase – in the NNT and NLRP12 genes.

As a result, their bodies become more oxidatively stressed on a low-protein, high-fat diet, and are less able to halt inflammation.

This, in turn, activates metabolic stress and immune-inflammatory pathways in the liver, facilitated by the previously mentioned genes, and leads to the release of the hormones GDF15 and LCN2, respectively, which act on the brain to reduce appetite because the diet is causing metabolic stress.

Accordingly, treating the B6J low-protein-eating mice with an antioxidant reversed these pathways and hormonal trends, and was associated with increased food intake, less weight loss, and reduced glucose tolerance.

Overall, the researchers say protein content is a "primary determinant" in ketogenic diets' ability to reduce weight in B6J mice.

Simply raising the protein content from 5 to 10 percent, while avoiding carbohydrates, reversed these effects, facilitating increased intake, weight gain, and poorer glucose control.

Equally importantly, this diet does not produce the same effect in B6NJ mice, despite their immense genetic similarities.

This work presents several intriguing issues.

First, it suggests that previous dietetic mouse studies (perhaps not just keto) may have been silently influenced by the common lab mice's genetic mutations, which have here been shown to significantly alter systemic pathways like immune response.

Second, a reduction in appetite and weight, as well as glucose sensitivity, may seem positive signs, but in this case they're driven by metabolic stress and inflammation.

Indeed, the B6J mice lost much muscle mass and developed fatty liver disease, while the B6NJ mice did not develop this disorder but also didn't experience reduced appetite or body weight.

Future studies could explore sex-specific differences, different systemic pathways, as well as long-term diets lasting over four weeks with more conventional protein ratios.

Related: Some Ketogenic Diets May Increase Inflammation And Mitochondrial Stress

Finally, since the protein intake was prohibitively low compared to human clinical trials and real-life keto regimes, future studies could analyze diverse protein regimes in relation to participants' genomic profiles to illuminate the interplay between diet, genetics, and stress-immune responses across body systems.

The research has been published in Cell Metabolism.