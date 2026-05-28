It's not every day that our planet erupts in a fiery outpouring from the ground and the sky at the same time and same place.

This week, as bright red flows of lava gushed down the steep slope of Mount Mayon in the Philippines – one of the world's most active volcanoes – the night sky seemed almost as if to talk back.

Out of nowhere, Earth's atmosphere spat out a fiery ball of bright green light that streamed through the sky and appeared to crash right into the side of the volcano.

The awe-inspiring moment was captured by livestreamed footage, CCTV, and dashcam footage from several nearby cars.

The Philippine Space Agency has called it a "suspected meteor".

allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" frameborder="0″>

Local experts reviewed all the videos as well as seismic and infrasound data. They determined that whatever the fireball was, it probably never crashed to Earth.

Most of it likely burned up long before reaching the ground. If the fireball had hit the volcano, it would have no doubt caused massive rockslides.

Essentially, our planet's atmosphere chewed up the space object and spat it right out.

All the while, just below, Earth's belly was burping out bright red lava.

According to the Philippine Information Agency, the rare coincidence "shocked" and "stunned" onlookers on Monday night.

A government press release shares that an amateur local astronomer calculated the meteor's energy at 6.8 million kilograms of gunpowder.

While many scientists use the color of fireballs to predict what they are made of, others argue the color says more about the atmosphere or the camera than the object.

Whatever this fireball was, it probably wasn't burning space junk. Such human-made objects tend to leave unruly trails of sparkling debris, whereas meteors, which are comparatively denser, typically streak right through Earth's atmosphere.

Such a rare sight seems extraordinary to us today, but it's a very small glimpse into the volatility of our planet's past.

More than 4 billion years ago, primordial Earth was hot with volcanic activity and constantly being pelted with rocky objects from the formation of our Solar System.

The awe-inspiring fireball that shot by a volcano in the Philippines almost feels like a very tiny echo of these more catastrophic times.

Take the dinosaur extinction event, for instance. Sixty-six million years ago, when dinosaurs roamed our planet, scientists think there were numerous active volcanoes, spewing molten rock and ash around the world.

When the massive asteroid that killed most non-avian dinosaurs struck Earth, a storm of fireballs probably rained across the sky.

You can almost imagine the scene if you multiply this modern footage by apocalyptic proportions.

The meteor that burned up over the Philippines was luckily tiny in comparison.

Scientists keep a close eye on larger asteroid threats, but each day, we trust that an estimated 25 million meteors will be mostly taken care of by our atmosphere.

Related: It May Be Safe to Nuke an Earthbound Asteroid After All, Simulation Suggests

A volcanic eruption might take our breath away, but by contrast, a fireball should bring us a sigh of relief.

We are protected on this burning ball of rock – at least to a certain extent…