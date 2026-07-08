Two worlds at almost opposite ends of the Solar System have just given us a mystery we didn't even know existed.

Around the gas giant Saturn orbits Titan, a moon with a crust of water ice, lakes of liquid methane and ethane, and a hazy atmosphere.

In the farthest reaches of the planetary plane, at an average distance from the Sun four times that of Saturn, lurks Pluto – a frozen, glittering landscape sculpted by volcanoes of ice.

Both worlds are rich in nitrogen and hydrocarbons; both are wrapped in an atmosphere where chemistry triggered by the Sun's rays generates a haze. And now, on both worlds, JWST has detected a chemical signature unlike any we've seen before.

A team led by astronomer Bruno Bézard of the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) has identified several possible candidates, with implications for understanding how complex organic chemistry unfolds on planetary bodies unlike Earth.

Their findings have been accepted into Astronomy & Astrophysics and are available on preprint server arXiv.

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Titan was discovered by Christiaan Huygens in 1655, but its surface has remained hidden from view by a hazy atmosphere that was formally identified when Gerard Kuiper detected methane in its spectrum in 1944.

Since then, scientists have been able to obtain a lot of information about Titan's surface despite its atmosphere, largely thanks to the Cassini probe. That's how we know about its lakes, dune fields, mountains, and tectonic features, for example.

But detailed information about the moon's surface chemistry has been more difficult to obtain – which is somewhat vexing, because what we have managed to ascertain suggests that Titan represents a near-perfect laboratory for studying prebiotic chemistry, or the chemical conditions that precede life.

A near-infrared color mosaic of observations from the Cassini probe released in 2014, showing sunlight glinting off Titan's seas. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. Arizona/Univ. Idaho)

Titan has a nitrogen atmosphere, along with methane, sunlight, energetic particles, rain, rivers, lakes, and seasons that together generate an extraordinary variety of carbon compounds.

So every time scientists find something new about Titan, it reveals what kinds of complex organic chemistry can happen without life.

The infrared space telescope JWST is a magnificent tool for peering through clouds, so a team of scientists that included Bézard booked time to look at the moon under a proposal named "Titan Climate, Composition and Clouds".

When they got the spectra back, however, the telescope had detected an absorption feature that the researchers couldn't identify.

Even more intriguingly, the feature appeared independently in observations from two different JWST instruments, making an instrumental glitch highly unlikely.

A close-up of mountains on the surface of Pluto. (NASA/JHU APL/SwRI)

Let's back up for a moment.

When JWST studies an object, it's recording light across infrared wavelengths. Atoms and molecules that are present interact with light in specific ways, absorbing and sometimes re-emitting it in different wavelengths.

When you see a darker line in the spectrum, known as an absorption feature, that means something has absorbed the light at that particular wavelength.

Here's the really cool bit. Each atom or molecule has its own unique pattern of absorption and emission – a spectral fingerprint scientists can use to identify it.

So, what that means here is that the absorption feature from Titan does not quite match any known absorber – suggesting that there may be a molecule or other material on Titan that has not yet been identified.

However, the plot thickens.

The near-infrared spectra of Titan (left) and the mid-infrared spectra of Pluto (right) showing the same absorption feature. (Bézard et al., arXiv, 2026)

In a separate observation program, JWST also looked at Pluto. And the same absorption feature showed up – only thicker and stronger than it appeared on Titan.

That was unexpected. Titan and Pluto are connected by their nitrogen- and methane-rich chemistry, but separated by vast differences in temperature, pressure, and geology. Yet both appear to host the same unidentified chemical fingerprint.

Exactly what's producing the signal remains unclear.

The signal is strong, consistent, and behaves in a way that suggests it's coming from the surface of both worlds, not the atmosphere.

However, after comparing it to dozens of compounds, none are a convincing match. Pure benzene, propadiene, ketene, and acetylene are all close, but all of them are just different enough to preclude a confident identification.

One possibility is that the culprit is a known compound behaving in an unfamiliar way. Mixed with other chemicals, or arranged in a different physical form, some molecules can absorb infrared light at slightly different wavelengths than they do in laboratory experiments.

Everything about this detection hints at something deeper, and the fact that it appears on both Titan and Pluto seems to be key.

Related: Bizarre Crystals in Titan's Lakes Could Break a Fundamental Rule of Chemistry

This suggests that the signal is not just a strange quirk of one strange moon, but a previously unrecognized feature of the chemistry shared by cold, nitrogen-rich, methane-bearing worlds.

Future observations may help narrow the possibilities by mapping where the signal appears across Titan's surface. And when NASA's Dragonfly mission arrives in the mid-2030s, its onboard mass spectrometer could identify some of the candidate compounds from up close.

For now, however, the mystery remains unsolved – a faint shadow in the light of alien worlds, hinting that our Solar System may be riddled with subtle chemistry we still barely understand.

The findings, accepted for publication in Astronomy & Astrophysics, have been uploaded to arXiv.

This article was fact-checked by Carly Cassella and edited by Peter Dockrill. While we pride ourselves on our process, we are only human. If you spot a mistake, please let us know.