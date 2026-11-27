There's something strange about cat owners that scientists can't quite figure out…

In the 1990s, psychiatrist E. Fuller Torrey and virologist Robert Yolken noticed that people who lived with a cat during childhood were more likely to be affected by schizophrenia.

That seems like a random association, but the two researchers were intrigued enough to dig further.

For years, Torrey had been suspicious that schizophrenia was caused, at least in part, by a pathogen, and this new cat association gave him an idea.

Felines are known to carry a parasite called Toxoplasma gondii, and if this pathogen is transmitted to humans, either from contaminated excrement, undercooked meat, soil, food, or water, it can sometimes infect a person's brain cells.

Most cat owners don't develop toxoplasmosis, but those who do can sometimes experience delusions and hallucinations – similar to schizophrenia.

"Thus," recalled Torrey in a 2024 retrospective, "by the early years of this century, I had become personally convinced that some cases of psychosis, especially schizophrenia, were caused by T. gondii carried by cats."

In the past two decades, at least 20 additional studies have investigated this possibility.

In 2023, for instance, a review and meta-analysis of 17 studies reported that individuals exposed to cats had approximately twice the odds of developing schizophrenia.

There are also over 100 studies comparing the prevalence of antibodies against T. gondii in individuals with psychosis.

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The largest of the lot involved almost 82,000 blood donors in Denmark. Among some of those donors, researchers found a significant association between having antibodies to T. gondii and a diagnosis of schizophrenia.

"The data thus suggest that T. gondii may cause some cases of psychosis, including schizophrenia," wrote Torrey in 2024.

"Therefore, cat ownership in childhood should be considered a risk factor for this disease. However, this is not proven and does not apply to initial infections that occur in adulthood."

Torrey points out that it also doesn't apply to cats that have been kept indoors since birth, as they are very unlikely to have been exposed.

As any good scientist knows, however, a suggestion is not proof of causation.

Just because these associations between cat ownership and schizophrenia exist does not mean one is triggering the other.

A review published this year in Frontiers in Psychiatry found that "evidence suggests that Toxoplasma gondii modestly increases risk for psychotic-spectrum symptoms".

But that much of the research on possible mechanisms remains preclinical, and there are other explanations that hold weight.

The authors of that review explain that "reverse causation is a central concern: individuals exhibiting early or subclinical psychotic features, social withdrawal, or affective distress may be particularly drawn to companion animals, including cats, as sources of comfort and social connection, creating a spurious pattern in which psychiatric vulnerability predicts cat ownership rather than results from it."

What's more, not all studies have found an association between cat ownership and schizophrenia. Evidence so far has been inconsistent.

Earlier this year, for instance, researchers at University College London published data from 3,542 participants that found no association between childhood cat ownership and T. gondii levels.

There was also no significant association between childhood T. gondii levels and later psychotic experiences.

"The absence of an association between T. gondii and psychotic experiences reported here contrasts with prior research, which has demonstrated the presence of an association between T. gondii and increased risk of a schizophrenia diagnosis," the authors of that study wrote at the time.

"This discrepancy may suggest that the association exists only for schizophrenia, but not for subclinical levels of symptoms seen in those with psychotic experiences."

The 2023 meta-analysis that found cat ownership is linked to twice the odds of schizophrenia has also faced criticism for its methodology.

In 2024, another team of researchers argued that it left out some research with null results.

"The lack of transparency and questionable analytical decisions in this particular study are likely to have produced results that are unreliable at best, and dangerously misleading at worst," the authors of the 2024 critique wrote.

To clearly establish a cause-and-effect relationship between toxoplasmosis and schizophrenia, Torrey argues we have two options.

We would need to either find the parasite in post-mortem brain tissue in association with the disease, or find a drug that both suppresses the parasite and improves the clinical symptoms of infected individuals.

But that's a tall order.

Direct evidence of this parasite in the brain is very hard to find, and it's possible we are looking in the wrong spot with the wrong tools.

Even in observational studies, there are tons of variables to consider.

For instance, there isn't just one strain of T. gondii, and some may have different effects on human behavior than others.

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The timing of the infection may also matter. If a person is exposed in childhood, for instance, the risk for schizophrenia later in life may be greater.

Then there's the individual to consider.

The reality is that some people seem to be more susceptible to infections than others. This, too, could impact their risk from exposure to cat parasites.

But it's worth remembering that schizophrenia impacts just over 1 percent of the US adult population, and there are plenty of possible causes other than T. gondii.

For now, it seems there's no reason to be wary of pet cats for fear of developing schizophrenia.

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If T. gondii does spread from cats to us, it probably has to do with handling contaminated kitty litter, not simply cuddling them.

Plus, even if this is a genuine route of exposure, the parasite doesn't necessarily infect the brain cells of every exposed person.

There's still far more to discover about how T. gondii might impact brain health before we put our felines on the stand.